14th Annual BGCG Golf Tournament, June 12

Date: June 12, 2017

Time: 1:00 pm

Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich will host its 14th Annual Alumni Golf Tournament on Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Griffith E. Harris golf course in Greenwich, CT. It is an opportunity for Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich friends, alumni and golf enthusiasts to come together to play in support of the children who need it most. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Club’s programs and activities. The Club offers a nurturing environment focused on fun, character building, citizenship and enables young people of all ages to maximize their potential as productive, responsible and caring individuals.

Venue

Griffith E. Harris Golf Course

1300 King St.

Greenwich, CT 06831

Website: http://bgcg.org/