15th Annual Pocono Mountains Film Festival

By

15 th Annual Pocono Mountains Film Festival

Honorary Awards Dinner 6:30 p.m.

Mount Airy Resort & Casino

Saturday, October 21st 2017

Red Carpet Meet & Greet 5:30p.m.

Pricing Schedule

Honorary Awards Dinner Tables Seats 10 people $650.00

Honorary Awards Dinner individual seats $65.00 per person

Includes Meet & Greet- Red Carpet, Photo-Op with Celebrities and Filmmakers .

Screening Tickets

$6.00 Individual Film Screening Pass $30 All Day Screening Pass

$65.00 Awards Ceremony / Meet & Greet with celebrities and Filmmakers

$80.00 All Inclusive Awards Ceremony Dinner and Screenings

Make checks payable to: The Pocono Mountains Film Festival.

P.O. Box 871, Tannersville, PA 18372

Support independent artists, while advertising your business in the PMFF 5X10 Playbill.. The Pocono Mountains Film Festival is located in Tannersville, PA and we are currently looking for sponsors to secure an ad, in our Playbill.

When you support our film festival, we put an advertisement for your business in our playbill, and every festival attendee will know what local stores, restaurants and business’s to support while they are in town.

This year’s PMFF is being held at Mount Airy Resort and Casino -mail

Business Card $100

Quarter Page $175

Half Page $250

Full Page $500

Front Cover $800

Front Cover [Inside] $700

Back Cover $775

Back Cover [Inside] $675

Name of Company_______________________ _____Tele: ( )_______________

Size of Ad requested $__________

Attach your Ad to this flyer

Sponsorship Proposal

2017, e-blast sent promoting the Pocono Mountains Film Festival’s Independent Film/ Celebrity Award honorees, honorees for the opening dinner of Advocates for a better America opening dinner sent to over 10,000 email / Face Book Twitter subscribers.

Your Company Logo would be displayed on the Pocono Mountains Film Festival’s WEBSITE, our Pocono Mountains Film Festival Red Carpet “Step and Repeat Back-drop, and website with all information promoting your business.

Summary . We, welcome the opportunity to have you as an official Sponsor of the Pocono Mountains Film Festival Honorary Awards Dinner party Saturday evening. We believe this will be a mutually beneficial relationship, and we look forward to working together to serve the Advocates of America, Independent Filmmakers and celebrity honorary award winners on October 21st 2017 , exposing our patrons to your Company Business as a sponsor.

Corporate Sponsorship Levels

$1500.00 Platinum Sponsor Title Sponsor

Category Exclusively for TV, Print & Radio

Partnership in Various Future Projects of the PMFF

Inclusion in All Pre-event Press Releases Previewing the Honored Celebrity

Company Logo on Step & Repeat Red Carpet Backdrop

Gift Bag Inclusion

Special Registration

One Table with Company VIP Name Reserved for Awards Dinner

Ten (10) Complimentary Tickets to the Screening & Workshops During the PMFF

Name Listed on the PMFF Website as “PMFF Platinum Sponsor”

Booth Space to Advertise Business Product

Full Page Ad in Program

Awards Given to Independent Filmmakers; Will Have Company Name Attached to Awards

Exclusive Photo-op with Celebrity Guests

Four (4) VIP Passes to the Meet & Greet Celebrity Guests

$1,000.00 Gold Sponsor Category Exclusively for TV, Print & Radio

Partnership in Various Future Projects of the PMFF

Inclusion in All Pre-event Press Releases Previewing the Honored Celebrity-Photo-Op on Red Carpet

Company Logo on Step & Repeat Red Carpet Backdrop

Gift Bag Inclusion

Special Registration

Four (4) Complimentary Reserved Seats for Awards Dinner

Eight (8) Complimentary Tickets to the Screening & Workshops During the PMFF

Name Listed on the PMFF Website as “PMFF Gold Sponsor”

Booth Space to Advertise Business Product

Full Page Ad in Program Four (4) Passes to Celebrity Meet & Greet Ceremony/Party

$900.00 Silver Sponsor

Inclusion in all Pre-event Press Releases Previewing the Honored Celebrity guests-Photo-op on Red Carpet

Company Logo on Step & Repeat Red Carpet Backdrop

Gift Bag Inclusion

Special Registration

Four (5) Complimentary Awards Dinner Tickets

Six (6) Complimentary Tickets to the Screening & Workshops During the PMFF

Name Listed on the PMFF Website as “PMFF Silver Sponsor”

One-Half Page Ad in Program

Four (3) Passes to the Meet & Greet Ceremony/Party

$800.00 Friends of The Pocono Mountains Film Festival Print Media Attention

E-Mail Blitz

One-Half Page Ad in Program

Name Listed on Website as Sponsor

Two (4) Complimentary Passes to Meet & Greet Ceremony/Party

Five (6) Free Passes to Screenings & Workshops

Four (4) Complimentary Passes to Awards Dinner

$500.00 Friends of The Pocono Mountains Film Festival

Name Logo listed on Day Packets & Program

Four (4) Complimentary Passes to Workshops & Screenings

E-Mail Blitz

Three (3) Complimentary Pass to Awards Dinner

1/2 Page Ad in Program

$300.00 Friends of The Pocono Mountains Film Festival Name Listed in Program. Two (2) Complimentary Passes to Workshops & Film Screening’s. One ¼ Page Ad in Program. Two (2) complimentary Honorary Award Dinner Passes.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1800.gambler or email:problemgambling@state. pa.us