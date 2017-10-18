2017 Business Women’s Forum in Plantsville, October 20

Time: 8:00 am
2017 Business Women’s Forum (BWF), “Women Inspiring Women”, Friday, October 20 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. Keynote speakers Randi Zuckerberg, CEO of Zuckerberg Media, former spokesperson for Facebook and author of best-selling “Dot Complicated”, plus humorous motivational speaker, Tammi Evans, author of “Half Full of It: Activating Optimism and Other Hardcore Soft Skills”. The full-day conference and non-profit scholarship fundraiser will include breakfast, lunch, workshops, day-long networking, and closing reception with prizes.
Tickets: $195
Venue
Aqua Turf Club
556 Mulberry St.
Plantsville, CT 06479
Contact: 203-757-0701.
Website: http://www.2017bwf.com/