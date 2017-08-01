You are here: Home / Events / 2017 GYFL Football Camp at Brunswick School, August 14 – 16

2017 GYFL Football Camp at Brunswick School, August 14 – 16

Date: August 14 – August 16, 2017

Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Run by Brunswick School & Greenwich High School Football Staffs

The camp is a fun 3-day program molded from the NFL mini-camp format.

 Registration and check-in, 8:45 am

Campers: Boys entering grades 5-8, fall 2017
Space is limited, so campers are encouraged to enroll early.

*Boys entering grades 3&4, can attend from 10:30 am – 12 pm for basic skills.*

Tuition: $100.00 per camper.

Location

Brunswick School – King St. Campus
1252 King St.
Greenwich, CT. 06831

Website: http://gyfl.net/

