2017 GYFL Football Camp at Brunswick School, August 14 – 16

Date: August 14 – August 16, 2017
Time: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Run by Brunswick School & Greenwich High School Football Staffs
The camp is a fun 3-day program molded from the NFL mini-camp format.
Registration and check-in, 8:45 am
Campers: Boys entering grades 5-8, fall 2017
Space is limited, so campers are encouraged to enroll early.
*Boys entering grades 3&4, can attend from 10:30 am – 12 pm for basic skills.*
Tuition: $100.00 per camper.
Location
Brunswick School – King St. Campus
1252 King St.
Greenwich, CT. 06831
Website: http://gyfl.net/