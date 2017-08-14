2017 HarborFest Cardboard Kayak Race at Harbor Point, August 26

Time: 9:00 am
Compete in the 2nd Annual Harborfest Cardboard Kayak Race where you will participate in a battle of wits, design, capabilities, and courage! Build a cardboard kayak using the provided materials and race it on Stamford Harbor!
- The HarborFest Cup (fastest)
- Titanic Award (sinking with “style”)
- Best Name
- Team Spirit (rally support for your boat)
- People’s Choice
- Teams of six boat builders register in advance ($200 registration fee covers the cost of materials)
- Each team receives 10 sheets of cardboard, 3 rolls of duct tape, 6 rolls of clear packing tape, utility knife, yardstick and a marker.
- Boats must be built strictly from supplied materials.
- Teams have two hours to build their boats and must be ready to race when the cannon fires.
- Two team members will race 50-100 yards on Stamford Harbor
2200 Atlantic Street
Stamford, CT 06902
Website: http://soundwaters.org/