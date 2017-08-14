2017 HarborFest Cardboard Kayak Race at Harbor Point, August 26

Date: August 26, 2017 Time: 9:00 am Compete in the 2nd Annual Harborfest Cardboard Kayak Race where you will participate in a battle of wits, design, capabilities, and courage! Build a cardboard kayak using the provided materials and race it on Stamford Harbor!

Anyone can compete – Companies, Schools, Teams, Families & Friends – All ages welcome!

Youth Division: 5 of the 6 boat builders must be under 18 and all crew members in the boat must be under 18.

Boat Building: 9 am – 11 am, Race: 11:15 am

Adult Division: At least one crew member in the boat must be over 18.

Boat Building: 1 pm – 3 pm, Race: 3:15 pm

What’s at Stake?

The HarborFest Cup (fastest)

Titanic Award (sinking with “style”)

Best Name

Team Spirit (rally support for your boat)

People’s Choice

… and major bragging rights

The Basic Rules**

Teams of six boat builders register in advance ($200 registration fee covers the cost of materials)

Each team receives 10 sheets of cardboard, 3 rolls of duct tape, 6 rolls of clear packing tape, utility knife, yardstick and a marker.

Boats must be built strictly from supplied materials.

Teams have two hours to build their boats and must be ready to race when the cannon fires.

Two team members will race 50-100 yards on Stamford Harbor

Location

Harbor Point

2200 Atlantic Street

Stamford, CT 06902