You are here: Home / Events / 2017 HarborFest Cardboard Kayak Race at Harbor Point, August 26

2017 HarborFest Cardboard Kayak Race at Harbor Point, August 26

August 14, 2017 By

Date: August 26, 2017

Time: 9:00 am

Compete in the 2nd Annual Harborfest Cardboard Kayak Race where you will participate in a battle of wits, design, capabilities, and courage! Build a cardboard kayak using the provided materials and race it on Stamford Harbor!

 
Anyone can compete – Companies, Schools, Teams, Families & Friends – All ages welcome!
 
Youth Division: 5 of the 6 boat builders must be under 18 and all crew members in the boat must be under 18.
Boat Building: 9 am – 11 am, Race: 11:15 am
 
Adult Division: At least one crew member in the boat must be over 18.
Boat Building: 1 pm – 3 pm, Race: 3:15 pm
 
What’s at Stake?
  • The HarborFest Cup (fastest)
  • Titanic Award (sinking with “style”)
  • Best Name
  • Team Spirit (rally support for your boat)
  • People’s Choice
… and major bragging rights
 
The Basic Rules**
  • Teams of six boat builders register in advance ($200 registration fee covers the cost of materials)
  • Each team receives 10 sheets of cardboard, 3 rolls of duct tape, 6 rolls of clear packing tape, utility knife, yardstick and a marker.
  • Boats must be built strictly from supplied materials.
  • Teams have two hours to build their boats and must be ready to race when the cannon fires.
  • Two team members will race 50-100 yards on Stamford Harbor
Location
 
Harbor Point
2200 Atlantic Street
Stamford, CT 06902
Please follow and like us:
Filed Under: Events, local news