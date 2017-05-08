2017 She Nailed It! Social and Hammering Competition, Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, May 11

By

Date: May 11, 2017

Time: 5:30 pm

Help us build homes for Fairfield County women in need!

Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County’s Women Build is gearing up for the 2nd Annual “She Nailed It!” Social and Competition. Funds raised from the event will support the building of the 13th Women Build home in Fairfield County.

Both nailing teams and spectators (men and women) welcome!

How the Competition Works

Teams of four are tasked with raising $500 in order to compete in this ladies-only nail hammering relay. Teams race, two at a time, to hammer as many nails as possible into a 2×4 piece of wood. The competition will run in heats, with the fastest team from each round moving on. The Final Four teams will compete in the championship to win the coveted “Bedazzled Hammer!”

REGISTER A TEAM: Register online to create your fundraising page. You can then share the page with your team members to join and begin working towards your collective goal of $500. No donation is required during the registration process. Register here: http://shenailedit2017.kintera.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1169004

REGISTER AS A SPECTATOR: Early registration for spectators is $25 (per person) and $35 at the door. Register to attend here.

Location

Eastern Greenwich Civic Center

90 Harding Rd.

Old Greenwich, CT 06870

Questions? Contact Emily Dreskin at vista@habitatcfc.org.

Website: https://www.habitatcfc.org/