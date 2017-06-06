2017 Yankee Doodle Fair at Westport Woman’s Club, June 15 – 18

By

June 15 – June 18, 2017

Come enjoy Yankee Doodle Fair, riding into Westport June 15th through the 18th, downtown on the grounds of the Westport Woman’s Club at 44 Imperial Avenue.

Bring Dad, bring a friend, and bring the family! Yankee Doodle Fair is Westport’s last remaining, family-oriented, carnival style event. Ride the amusement rides and enjoy traditional Fair events including: International Food Court, Touch-A-Boat, New Canaan Psychic, Face Painting, Sand Art, Suzuki School of Music Performance, Westport Urgent Care Equipment Demo, Raffle, Take-A-Chance Drawing, Bake Sale, Curio Cottage Thrift Shop, Indoor Café, and more.

Free admission. Pay-one-price unlimited rides wristbands available every day and night! Ride in the rain! Rides and the Fair will only close in severe weather. No dogs please. All Fair proceeds benefit local charities and college scholarships for Staples H.S. students.

Hours

Thursday: 6-10 PM

Friday: 6-10 PM

Saturday: 1-10 PM

Sunday: 1-5 PM

Westport Woman’s Club, Inc.

44 Imperial Avenue

Westport, CT 06880-4386

(203) 227-4240

http://www.westportwomansclub.org/