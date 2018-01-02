2018 Party Planning Showcase and Mitzvah Project Fair at Temple Sholom, January 7

By

Date: January 07, 2018

Time: 11:00 am

Planning your next party or social function?

Turn your vision into a reality by connecting face-to-face with experienced vendors at Temple Sholom’s Annual Party Planning Showcase on Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at 300 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT.

This free expo is open to the public and continues to serve as great resource for creative inspiration.

More than 30 industry professionals will be on-hand to discuss their expertise in the areas of event planning, entertainment, photo/video, floral design, décor, catering and desserts, favors, and more. The showcase will also include a Mitzvah Project Fair component to educate bar/bat mitzvah families about available community service projects both locally and abroad.

For more information about the 2018 Party Planning Showcase, please contact Lori Baden at 203-869-7191 or lori.baden@templesholom.com.

NOTE: Only one ticket is needed per group.

Temple Sholom

300 E Putnam Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

203.869.7191

https://www.templesholom.com/