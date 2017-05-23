By

A Sport Where You Feel the Thrill Without Going to the Extreme

by Amy Lignor

There are many sports “fanatics” out there who literally dive head-first into an extreme sport in order to get their adrenaline pumping – taking on a sport that comes hand-in-hand with a monumental amount of risk. But for those who are not interested in being scared to death, yet wish to feel the thrill, data has shown that zip lining has become the sport that millions are now experiencing worldwide. From riding down the “wild” Fremont Street in Vegas and watching those flashing neon lights; to zipping over the stunning beaches and crystal blue waters of Hawaii; to soaring over the wild jungles of Sri Lanka without having to worry about the risk, zip lining allows you the opportunity to glide through the sky with ease.

It’s important to note that zip lines come in all shapes, different sizes and strengths, so that long rides, fast rides and rides with vertical drops can be had. For those who have yet to hop on one of these incredible zip lines that can be found all across the globe, its’ fun to get a little data on exactly what it is and why it has become such a popular sport. The line is designed to enable a user, propelled by gravity, to travel from the top to the bottom of a cable that has been set in place on a steep incline. They do this by attaching themselves to the free-moving pulley that carries them through the air, and allows them to have that jaw-dropping trip as they view the incredible sights below.

This particular sport and/or form of entertainment, however, is not new. In the past, zip lining was actually used as a form of transportation in some of the oddest locations. In what is now an old ghost town (also an artist colony that brings in tourists every day), Jerome, Arizona once used the zip line to get people up and down the high mountain that the town sits atop. When it came to their line, they attached a canoe to the pulley and sent people barreling down the hillside. Of course, back then this was actually quite extreme considering the peoples’ inability to stop the canoe once it reached the bottom of the mountain.

Thankfully, as technology grew far smarter over the decades, zip line tours actually became popular. And with the data being releases as of late, it is shown that zip lining tours have actually become the number one “thing to do” on vacation. Lines are going up all over the globe, from outdoor adventure camps to upscale resorts where vacationers go to have a grand old time. Higher lines that access more remote areas have people soaring over a rainforests as well as through the jungles of Costa Rica, Puerto Vallarta, Nicaragua and more, creating zip lining enthusiasts all over the world.

Children, too, have an option of embarking on a zip line adventure. It is the term “flying fox” that is used when speaking about a small-scale zip line. With the Flying Fox, the pulley(s) attached to the car are then affixed to the cable. And seeing as that the children’s versions of the zip line are not set up on a steep incline, speeds are kept low which negates even more risk because there is no need to set up a means of stopping.

When you think about what a thrill the zip line would be, allowing you to soar like a Superhero without having to risk life and limb while doing so, look into some of the coolest zip lines out there. In St. Lucia, you can literally book a package that has you experiencing a true rainforest; and, if wanting a once-in-a-lifetime experience, you can set up a chance to zip over the Mojave Desert. You can even head to San Diego, California where, in 2015, the state’s longest zip line opened at La Jolla Indian Reservation. Riders actually soar through 1.25 miles of tree tops, canyons, valleys, and mountains, catching speeds of up to 50 mph. While in San Diego, you can even head to the exciting zip line at Flightline Safari, which is located in the San Diego Zoo Wild Animal Park. It is truly an outstanding experience to zip through the sky and catch views of the incredible wildlife below.

In other words, if you are looking to embark on a new sport that will allow you a bit of exercise and a whole lot of thrills (and does not require you to be in the greatest shape of your entire life to enjoy), get on that zip line and have a whole lot of fun. This is one of those sports that, if chosen, will help your health improve as you view some truly magnificent places from up above.

Source: Baret News