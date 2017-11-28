By

A Wireless Network That Will Never Be Obsolete

By Craig Lamb

Money, time, energy – these are three things that are linked hand-in-hand when discussing the ever-changing products and services related to the technology industry. It is well-known that when hardware – computer systems, servers, etc. – are designed and created, it takes a very short time before the next “new thing” comes along that immediately makes the previous awe-inspiring creation nothing more than a dinosaur. Smartphones are a prime example.

Airborne Wireless Network (AWN), however, and their work on a virtual super-highway consisting of a meshed network created in the sky breaks this typical “technology chain” of product development. Using commercial aircraft as receivers and routers, people are speaking about a new broadband system that is not only easy to first install and implement with commercial airline partners, but also will be easily up-gradable and serviceable at any time, keeping their system’s performance, hardware and service at the “top of the game.”

The initial installation and implementation of the hardware, on both aircraft, and in ground stations, is simply a remarkable idea. New systems installed or upgrading a system can be as easy as replacing a single module in an aircraft or ground station in order for the system to be ready for “the future.” The even bigger advantage comes when new and more efficient data-transmission technologies emerge over time. Upgrading the system can be as easy as replacing a single module to implement “new data, systems or programs” immediately.

Unlike satellite technology, which in most cases has already been surpassed by the time a satellite is launched, Airborne Wireless Network will never be obsolete plus easy to maintain and upgrade. In addition, once satellites are launched they cannot be upgraded or serviced if something goes wrong easily and frankly are very expensive to do so when possible. However, by using aircraft for this new form of wireless communications, every airplane can be easily upgraded or serviced at any time very easily.

The simplicity of the Airborne Wireless Network concept is genius; install small, lightweight equipment (for example antennas, receivers, and transmitters), in airplanes to send signals that can be picked up and retransmitted by other planes to create a robust communication network or “meshed network” expanding the availability of service world -wide even in the most remote areas.

Airborne Wireless Network “proof of concept” flights demonstrate high-speed data could be sent successfully from aircraft-to-aircraft, aircraft-to-ground, and vice versa. This important data has shown that the “Airborne Super-Highway” is more than achievable. Using two modified Boeing 767-300 jetliners in the skies over Roswell, New Mexico, USA, Airborne Wireless Network demonstrated the ease and viability of an airborne meshed network work and transformed a patented idea into a reality. By using this network, each location of each aircraft can be pinpointed, allowing each to share its flight-data among other aircraft within the assigned cluster(s) of 10-30 aircraft. The data provided by the airborne “meshed radio web,” would then be used to manage the free-space laser overlay, thereby creating the first long-range mesh, capable of many Terabits per second. A great idea that keeps airborne communication from becoming obsolete and yields many benefits for airline partners, broadband users and airline safety as well.

By using aircraft as the key “communication router,” there will be up to 35,000 “satellites” crossing the global skies between 8,000 and 50,000 feet, allowing each node (plane) to relay data and keep the entire network from being interrupted. Airborne Wireless Network is making smart use of planes that are already headed to worldwide destinations every day, in lieu of potentially spending hundreds of billions of dollars to keep expanding communication infrastructure that is already a technology “dinosaur,” is far easier to implement, improves service capabilities and saves money.

In the end, Airborne Wireless Network will always and easily remain the best option, offering the world a future where high data rate connectivity in the skies is as natural as it is on the ground today and in the future.

