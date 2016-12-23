By

AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION NAMES MOONLIGHT THE TOP FILM OF HISTORIC 2016

QUEEN SUGAR NAMED THE TOP TV SHOW Denzel Washington, Ruth Negga, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis Receive Acting Wins from the Nation’s Premiere Black Critics Group Ava DuVernay’s 13th and Beyonce’s Lemonade also take key honors AWARDS GALA WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE TAGLYAN COMPLEX IN LOS ANGELES FEBRUARY 9th AT 9PM ET/ 6 PM PT Los Angeles, CA (December 13, 2016) – Movies, documentaries and TV shows about the black experience were in abundance in 2016 making it a truly historic year in terms of the number of movies, documentaries and TV shows released and number of blacks represented in front and behind the camera. “Our members had a plethora of outstanding movies, documentaries and TV shows to choose from this year,” says AAFCA Co-founder Shawn Edwards. “It was an exceptional year in terms of the quantity and quality of films about the black experience. And while this by no means solves the diversity issue in the film industry it was definitely refreshing to have such a wide-range of exceptional work to choose from to honor and celebrate with our approval.” There were several movies released this year that are considered masterpieces. However, it was “Moonlight” that dominated this year’s voting for the 8th AAFCA Awards. The independent film which chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami completely resonated with the majority of the members of the association. The A24 Pictures film earned multiple awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Ensemble and Best Supporting Actor. Awards were also given to singer Janelle Monae for Breakout Performance. She delivered star-making performances this year in both “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures.” The top acting honors went to Denzel Washington and Ruth Negga for their roles inFences and Loving. AAFCA will hold its 8th annual awards ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, CA. “2016 provided our membership with many great films to choose from,” says AAFCA President and Co-founder, Gil Robertson. “Every movie and TV show on our Top 10 Lists could have easily been number one. The number of incredible performances by black actors and actresses added to a very competitive field of performances and represents a step towards inclusion that our membership warmly embraces. We look forward to what 2017 has in store.” The following is a complete list of 2016 AAFCA Awards winners. FILM BEST PICTURE: MOONLIGHT – (A24) BEST DIRECTOR: BARRY JENKINS, MOONLIGHT – (A24) BEST ACTOR: DENZEL WASHINGTON, FENCES– (Paramount) BEST ACTRESS: RUTH NEGA, LOVING – (Focus Features) BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: MAHERSHALA ALI, MOONLIGHT – (A24) BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: VIOLA DAVIS, FENCES (Paramount) BEST ENSEMBLE: THE Cast of HIDDEN FIGURES (20TH Century Fox) BREAKOUT PERFORMANCE 2017 – Janelle Monae for MOONLIGHT AND HIDDEN FIGURES BEST INDEPENEDENT FILM: “MOONLIGHT” (A24) BEST ANIMATION FILM; ZOOTOPIA (Disney) BEST SONG – “VICTORY” from HIDDEN FIGURES (20th Century Fox) BEST DOCUMENTARY – 13 (Netflix) BEST FOREIGN FILM – TANNA (Lightyear Entertainment) BEST SCREENPLAY – AUGUST WILSON, FENCES – (Paramount) TV BEST TV SHOW (Drama) – QUEEN SUGAR – OWN BEST TV SHOW (Comedy) – ATLANTA – FX BEST TV SHOW (CABLE/NEW MEDIA – UNDERGROUND – WGN BEST TV SHOW (Special/Limited Series) – LEMONADE – HBO AAFCA Top Ten Films of 2016 are as follows in order of distinction:

MOONLIGHT – A24 FENCES – Paramount HIDDEN FIGURES – 20th Century Fox LION – The Weinstein Company LALA LAND – Lionsgate BIRTH OF A NATION – Fox Searchlight LOVING – Focus Features MANCHESTER BY THE SEA – Roadside Attraction/Amazon Studios HELL OR HIGH WATER – Lionsgate/CBS Films QUEEN OF KATWE – Walt Disney Pictures/ESPN Films

AAFCA Top Ten TV shows of 2016 are as follows in order of distinction:

QUEEN SUGAR – OWN UNDERGROUND – WGN ATLANTA – FX INSECURE – HBO LUKE CAGE – NETFLIX THIS IS US – NBC BLACKISH – ABC THE GET DOWN – NETFLIX WESTWORLD – HBO SURVIVOR’S REMORSE – STARZ