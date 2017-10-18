By

All New Skeeter 2018 WX2060 Delivers More Room, Excellent Performance, More Fish

If you are looking to move up to a 20-foot all species boat, then look no further than the all-new Skeeter WX2060. You get more of everything: from cockpit space and storage options to standard features and room to fish.

With the WX2060, you get Skeeter’s legendary name for engineering, quality construction, and a reputation for putting anglers on tournament-winning catches.

Combined with its large, deep hull design, the maximum 250 horsepower outboard rating delivers performance and a smooth, dry ride. Deeper gunnels and a wide cockpit ensure family and friends stay dry when running across big, open water.

With seating for up to six passengers, the WX2060 offers comfort and an abundance of room for storing gear in compartments. For fishing, an even wider front deck allows plenty of room for partners to cast and land their catch.

These standard features make the WX2060 fishing-ready right off the trailer:

Lowrance® Elite Ti with standard CHIRP sonar

Minn Kota® 112 Ulterra® iPilot®.

Yamaha T9.9 horsepower kicker outboard with remote control and Dual Thrust prop

Rod Staze at the cockpit and on the front deck

Hamby’s Keel Protector.

Center rod storage box with Mega Rod Tubes

Skeeter-Built™ Trailer with tandem axles for the safest, most economical and worry-free-ride for the WX2060.

All models in the WX lineup share a common strand of DNA that defines this family of boats. Each boat is characterized by a level of performance that surpasses all other boats in the category.

Before taking its place in the WX lineup, each model is carefully engineered for a smooth and dry ride in rough water. Another design benefit is a refreshed and stable fishing platform that allows anglers to fish safely and in comfort.

The WX2060 represents a culmination of efforts by Skeeter engineers intended to achieve a harmony of design between big water ride and precise handling at fishing speeds.

The WX2060 is a leader in the multi-species, deep V hull category in part due to its leading innovations, namely the Skeeter REACT Keel and the Torque Transfer System.

Skeeter’s design features the Revolutionary Advance Control and Turning, or REACT Keel. The accentuated keel that runs from the bow rearward along the centerline of the hull tops the list when it comes to noteworthy breakthroughs in hull engineering. These advancements redefine how WX models with the React Keel handle wind, waves, and current.

What adds to the performance and fishability of the WX2060? The Torque Transfer System. This unique system transfers the vertical torque and energy from the engine to the stringer system in the bottom of the boat, virtually eliminating stress on the transom, deck, and hull sides, while providing lift along the entire keel of the boat.

More interior cockpit space, more storage, more features and a smooth ride in rough conditions make the WX2060 the choice of anyone looking for a tournament ready all-species boat.

Learn more at skeeterboats.com. You can build your dream rig, and get Skeeter Team merchandise. Got a question? They’ve got answers at the Skeeter factory in Kilgore, Texas. Call (903) 984-0541, or find the nearest dealer here.

This document contains many of Skeeter’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only, and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com