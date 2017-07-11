Andy Warhol: A Documentary Film – Part 2 at Bruce Museum, July 19

By

Date: July 19, 2017

Time: 10:30 am

This riveting and often deeply moving film portrait of the most famous and famously controversial artist of the second half of the 20th century is the first to explore the complete spectrum of Warhol’s astonishing artistic output, stretching across five decades from the late 1940s to his untimely death in 1987. Combining powerful on-camera interviews and rare still and motion picture footage, it is also the first to put Warhol himself—his humble family background and formative experiences in Pittsburgh, and his crucial apprenticeship as a commercial artist in New York—back into the presentation of his life.

Narrated by Laurie Anderson. Includes interviews with Irving Blum, Bob Colacello, Donna De Salvo, Vincent Fremont, Dave Hickey, Stephen Koch, Wayne Koestenbaum, Jeff Koons, Paul Morrissey, Billy Name, George Plimpton, Neil Printz, John Richardson, Ronald Tavel and John Warhola. A special two-part presentation for American Masters.

Advance registration required; limited seating.

Admission: Free for Bruce members, and free with admission to the Museum ($10/$8) for non-members.

