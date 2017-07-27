You are here: Home / Entertainment / Bawdy Road Romp Opens as #1 Comedy at the Box Office

Bawdy Road Romp Opens as #1 Comedy at the Box Office

July 27, 2017 By

 

 
Girls Trip Hits Chicago!

by Kam Williams

Bawdy Road Romp Opens as #1 Comedy at the Box Office

Universal Pictures’ Girls Trip made a spectacular debut on its opening weekend, raking in over $30 million at the box office. The hilarious road romp, directed by Spike’s cousin Malcolm Lee (The Best Man), co-stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith. 

80% of the movie’s predominantly African-American fans were female. But you apparently don’t have to be black to appreciate the sisters’ irreverent brand of humor, since about 20% of the audience was white, 15% Latino and 5% Asian.

Look for this madcap morality play about BFFs gone wild to enjoy a long run in theaters over the course of the long, hot summer.

A bevy of beauties salute Girls Trip while relaxing on chaise lounges at rooftop pool party [photo credit: Bob Comfort]

 

The ladies enjoying a panoramic view of the Windy City at sunset [photo credit: Bob Comfort]

 

Girls Trip, Chicago, Malcolm Lee, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish,Jada Pinkett Smith

Even some of the guys were game enough to don Girls Trip T-shirts
[photo credit: Julie Comfort]

 

Source:  Baret News

 

 

Please follow and like us:
Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , , , , , ,