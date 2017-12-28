By

Best Trolling Speeds for Offshore Angling

By Craig Lamb

A tantalizing bait rig or lure that you spent lots of time, money and effort to ready for the true test is only as good as how it’s trolled. What retrieve speed and rod action are to lures in shallow water, trolling has the same importance out in the deep.

Trolling speed can make or break your offshore fishing trip. Recognizing how the boat and motor theoretically attract pelagics to your boat is a first step. Next comes finding the perfect harmony between lure presentations and trolling speed.

While there is no benchmark speed that works best you can start by recognizing all your baits and lures must work together. Here are tips used by savvy captains to get the most out of the trolling speed and lure presentation.

Quietness is a selling point for today’s four-stroke outboards. Even so, the subtle vibrations they produce when under power, and especially at low RPMs used for trolling, is a turn on for pelagics.

Sound travels five times faster at sea level and under the water. Far-ranging pelagics tune into feeding opportunities with their sense of sound. Even the splash created by the hull in the rolling swells can attract the curiosity of an offshore game species.

Skirted baits are meant to stimulate the sense of sight in a predatory game fish. Get the baits into the water and increase speed until they begin to spin. Then back off the throttle until the baits swim true. Do the reverse for slow trolling. Increase speed when the baits no longer swim and begin to sink.

Different lures work best at different speeds. As you dial into those optimum speeds, record the RPM, bait and ambient water conditions in a pocket notebook. You can use those records in the future, realizing conditions might require fine-tuning of best speeds.

In either case, you want the lures to troll fast enough to impart what’s commonly called a “smoke trail.” When trolled at just the right speed the lures impart a long trail of bubbles or splashes of water behind them.

An ideal boat for inshore and near offshore fishing is Carolina Skiff 24 Ultra. It’s set up nicely for saltwater angling too, making this Carolina Skiff the perfect coastal fishing boat for family adventures.

All of the evidence is at the bow. Plush cushions create a full U-shaped sun lounge; complete with forward-facing back rests at port and starboard. Remove the cushions and anglers have a large casting deck.

You need not go far to find more family friendly/fishing comforts. Long days on the water are given for both adventures. Forward of the console is a padded bench seat that lifts to reveal a head with a portable potty and privacy shade and clothes changing station.

Much of what you find at the bow is located aft. Three cushioned jump seats, each with flip-up backrests, provide safe, comfortable seating. Like the bow, the seating can be closed to create an aft casting deck.

Stow the bow cushions, close the aft seats and get serious about fishing. The standard twin-seat leaning post has four-rod holders. A removable cooler makes loading safe and convenient. Also, aft is an LED illuminated, aerated, insulated 20-gallon baitwell for keeping bait fresh and lively all day long.

The 24 Ultra has a length overall of 23’ 9” with a beam of 96.” Draft is 9” with a transom measuring 25.” Fuel capacity is 78 gallons with a maximum rating of 250 horsepower.

The 24 Ultra is the apex of quality, versatility, and performance in an all-in-one package. Like all Carolina Skiff boats, it features 100 percent composite construction and is built on a 30-years and growing legacy of the finest boats in class.

Find out more about the 24 Ultra and all Carolina Skiff models at carolinaskiff.com. You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com