Big Bass Bucket List Trip

By Craig Lamb

Is a double-digit weight largemouth bass on your bucket list? Check it off with a trip to Lake Fork, the East Texas bass fishery with more 13-pound-plus ShareLunkers caught than anywhere else in the Lone Star State.

Increase your odds of catching the trophy of a lifetime by booking a guide trip with Mark Pack Professional Lake Fork Guide Service. The longtime guide and pro angler will you more than your money’s worth on a trip. Think education, know how, and learning to be a better bass fisherman.

Pack is dually qualified for all of the above. He’s won over $500,000 on the FLW Tour. Pack also has a hand in designing lures. He’s been doing just that for over 25 years. M-Pack Lures, his company, turns out some of the most innovative baits available, including the line of Structure Guard lures.

What about those ShareLunkers? The official name of the one-of-a-kind trophy largemouth program is Toyota ShareLunker, which is managed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Anglers catching a largemouth weighing 13 pounds or more can donate the healthy catch for research purposes and breeding. ShareLunker began in 1986 on Lake Fork. Since then, the lake has produced more entries, 276 and counting, than any other lake in Texas.

Lake Fork is where it all began for Pack. His guide business and lure company are located there.

“I offer full-time guide services on Lake Fork,” he said. “I have several well-qualified guides who help me out.

We fish from Skeeter Boats with all the top of the line equipment,” he continued.

Guide rates are $500 per day. Half-day rates are $350. A full day is 8 hours. Add $125 for a third person in the guided party.

The pack provides lures at no additional cost. What else you get, at no additional cost, is a wealth of knowledge from one of bass fishing’s top lure designers, pros and guides on the top trophy lake in Texas.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com