Big River Musical at Fairfield Theatre Company, June 15 – 17

By

June 15 – June 17, 2017

Unquowa Rep is very excited to announce its inaugural production will be BIG RIVER in CONCERT, starring JAVIER COLON. Originally premiering on Broadway in 1984, BIG RIVER is the musical adaptation of Mark Twain’s The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome JAVIER COLON to our cast. An acclaimed international recording artist, Javier won the first season of the hit NBC TV Show, The Voice. Javier is set to play the pivotal role of Jim, a runaway slave in the pre-civil war south who’s determined to gain his freedom.

Fairfield Theatre Company

70 Sanford Street

Fairfield CT 06824

203.319.1404

https://fairfieldtheatre.org/