By

Big Things in Small Packages Are Taking Over the Real Estate Market

by Amy Lignor

What began as a “tiny” trend – which some called a “passing fad” at first – has become one of the largest growing industries in the U.S.A. in the 21st century; with records being broken in 2017.

Despite what you would call having a niche appeal, in the real estate market tiny homes are selling the BIGGEST. In fact, their all-time low in sales was still over 100% (Coming in at 110%, per realtor.com). Not only are they popular with environmentalists who wish to save energy and natural resources, they are also becoming the desire of those out there who wish to save money by living in an easy-to-take-care-of house that, although compact, is highly stylish and gives them everything they’re looking for.

Just take a peek at a few of the lists out there on the Internet in regards to these ‘unique’ and ‘sophisticated’ homes. In Seabeck, Washington, ‘Little House’ (designed by MW Works), may only clock in at 20 square feet, but the exterior is stunning and far outranks most of the “standard” houses in is vicinity. Made from oxidized black cedar with blackened cement décor on the outside, the interior offers pine plywood and glass walls that truly give the homeowner peace and serenity. And that’s just one of many.

The full realm of real estate workers – including architects, agents and developers – are now showing everyone that ‘tiny houses’ can be perfect for one and all, stating that in 20 square feet to 400, an architect can do everything a client wants; all that needs to be done is to design the structure right.

A Phoenix-based architect, Jason Boyer, said that includes condominiums, “which can be the best small home option for many people and provide more amenities.” He further stated that in 2017: “What we’re seeing at every scale is people that were in 6-to-10,000 square feet are now moving to 3-to-4,000 square feet, and people that were in 3-to-4,000 square feet are now willing to go to 2,000.” The magic comes from the fact that these people who are shaving the feet and the costs off, rarely miss the extra space.

Not to mention, in 2017 these tiny homes are being placed in bigger cities. They still save the owner major cash while also allowing them to be in the exact area they want to be. Take, for example, a man who wished to live in the pricey suburbs of Long Island yet did not want to have to struggle to make ends meet by paying off an extraordinary mortgage. So, what he did was purchase a tiny home ‘shell’ from a builder for under $30,000, spent around $6,000 for upgrades, and then placed his 200-square-foot residence in a friend’s backyard, paying only $250 a month to lease the land and utilities. He lives in the locale he wants to and has the ability to explore new career opportunities.

As always, TV shows and social media have also aided these tiny houses by making them glamorous and showing them to potential buyers on shows like, “Tiny House, Big Living,” “Tiny House Nation” and “Tiny House Hunters.” The American desire to go smaller is growing bigger, which can be seen quite clearly when looking at how high the ratings have climbed for these particular shows.

From the agent perspective, demand is also rising quickly for small, more manageable spaces. It is a fact that homes less than 500 square feet are appreciating twice as fast as the overall market (realtor.com). In December, the median list price of tiny homes was $119,000, up 19 percent from last year, while the overall market median list price was up just 9 percent.

So what other unusual types of tiny homes have made the news that you should definitely look into if wanting to build in that direction? Here are a few to sink your teeth into:

In Leadville, Colorado (located in a stunning forest 10,000 feet above sea level), the college of Architecture and Planning at the University of Colorado constructed micro-cabins. These 21 little homes are beautiful to look at. With exteriors of hot-rolled steel rain screens that actually help to camouflage the homes against the trees, the interiors are beyond cozy – made from a prefabricated birch plywood. The best part just happens to be the many windows that look out upon some of the most magical wildlife and nature America has to offer.

One other that will blow the minds of many is “Lightbox” built in Point Roberts, Washington. Created for a photographer and his young family, this home and studio is a two-story glass ‘tiny’ house with exposed wood beams. In other words, when it comes to tiny houses, you can let your imagination run wild when you wish to build from the ground up.

As small lots continue to get bought up, more and more tiny homes are being built to save families money while also giving them a chance to live in a ‘free’ world that’s not ruled by having to pay big bills. If things continue as they have been, it looks like one day tiny homes may just put mansions completely out of business

Source: Baret News