By

Business Industries to Explore in 2017

by Amy Lignor

It’s no surprise that with the popular TV show “Shark Tank” taking over the headlines, promoting small businesses and giving people the chance to ‘make it big,’ that the industry researchers have gotten together a list of the very best opportunities when it comes to starting up companies in 2017. The profits are there, in some categories, just waiting to be made, and most do not require a large amount of investment money to begin. Most outlooks for 2017 include home-based businesses that generate healthy incomes and allow people to be their own boss and make their own decisions. In other words, this year is going to be the year of “independents” making it big.

So…what categories will make it to the “top” of the list when it comes to choosing the best businesses?

We first begin with the category of ‘Software Development.’ The demand for engineers and developers (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics) is expected to increase ten-fold – continuing to rise straight through 2023, with an annual profit being $100,000 and up. Because of the ease of remote access, this is one business category that is ideal for those wishing to concentrate on a home-based business.

Other top categories come from the children’s services market, as well as the senior care market. The list of children’s services that can be operated as small businesses continues to increase. From tutoring to fitness instruction to opening quality preschools and daycares that are now venturing into the Great Outdoors, anyone who enjoys working with kids has a wealth of opportunities to choose from.

And when it comes to the senior care services market, this is one area that has increased in size for the last ten years…and has no chance of expiring anytime soon. Demographics played a huge role in this industry, with the first of the “baby boomers” reaching retirement age in 2011. Seniors will make up one quarter of the entire U.S. population and, fortunately for entrepreneurs, they are also a wealthy demographic compared to generations that came before. They can afford to pay for services that allow them to stay at home and get the help they need to maintain their lifestyles. According to data and research put together by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), nearly 90 percent of seniors have made this their ultimate goal. In other words, business opportunities come in the form of taking care of them. From driving to house sitting/pet sitting to cleaning and cooking, these self-employed businesses can be started up from scratch for very little capital.

Along those same lines, the need for financial advisors will be huge in 2017, with a projected growth rate of 30 percent straight through the next decade. Although this is one business that normally requires some sort of training in securities management, the same enormous pool of ‘baby boomers’ are at retirement age or heading into that stage of their lives, and will require assistance and planning with their funds.

What are the quirkiest businesses that will grow rapidly in 2017? Oddly enough, one is the tattoo industry. There is a long list of statistics that rate the tattoo industry among the most profitable and perfect for those creative types out there. It is a fact that 22% of millennials have at least one tattoo, with that number growing each and every day. Most tattoo artists learn through a mentor – serving as an apprenticeship alongside a professional that has worked in this trade for three years-plus. So for those who own that creative talent, becoming a tattoo artist is a stellar business opportunity to explore in 2017.

The second quirkiest industry that will continue to grow and draw business entrepreneurs is also a creative one. But this isn’t about art, it’s about food. Gluten-free restaurants and bakeries are something people are looking to find. In 2017, avoiding wheat and gluten is not only something people with celiac disease do, but something that almost everyone has shown that they want to do to better their health. Just look at your local supermarket; gluten-free food products are being stocked on shelves across the country with even some big name restaurants adding gluten-free meals to their menus. So if that ‘creative’ gene exists inside you to produce everything from specialty coffees to tasty desserts, this is one industry that’s perfect for you to explore.

In the end, 2017 is loaded with business opportunities that will allow you to make a considerable profit while also allowing you to do exactly what you want to do. Who knows? You may even get a chance to sell it to the “sharks.”

Source: GIG News