By Plane Or Boat, The Ultimate Louisiana Fishing Adventure

By Craig Lamb

Drive just 19 miles south of the New Orleans French Quarter, and you arrive in the heart of the Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise.

Fish endless banks of estuaries and miles of marsh await you. Ride and fish in style in Skeeter Boats.

Maybe even take a quick flight in a seaplane and wade the flats for trophy redfish.

You can do that and much more at Bourgeois Fishing Charters. World-class redfish and speckled trout are the prizes. Catch both amid the pure scenic beauty in the inshore marshes and out into the Gulf of Mexico.

Captain Theophile Bourgeois has more than 25 years of saltwater guiding experience. Bourgeois is a household name around Lafitte. He should be. Thousands of repeat clients over the years are treated like family by him, his guides and staff.

You can catch speckled trout in the inshore marshes or venture out to Chandelier Island to wade the flats for giant bull redfish. You will get there by a quick flight in one of the five seaplanes that depart from the lodge and land on the fishing water. Click here for more info and to watch a video about the island adventure.

The demands of saltwater fishing require a tough, dependable boat that is loaded with features needed for a long day on the water. That is why Bourgeois chooses Skeeter for his fleet.

Skeeter is recognized for building the first bass boat in 1948. Since then, Skeeter has been setting the standard, raising the bar, and leaving the rest of the boating industry in the wake of its innovative design, quality construction, and satisfied customers.

Saltwater anglers looked on with envy as Skeeter built a loyal customer base around the best built, high-performance boats in class. Skeeter responded by carrying over the performance, versatility, handling and control of its legendary bass boats to a bay boat market.

The results are the SX Series run by Bourgeois and his guides. Quick hole shots for safety and performance, a shallow draft to fishing skinny water for speckled trout and redfish, and a smooth dry ride for running the bays and rivers.

The place where clients meet guides and their boats is called a fishing camp in these parts. At Bourgeois Fishing Charters that place is a destination. Luxury and hospitality defined, the likes of which you encounter when staying at a four-star resort. Skeeter owners get all that and more in the bay boat lineup.

The reason? Bourgeois restored an abandoned elementary school (which he attended) and turned it into a world-class fishing lodge. The accommodations are suitable for individuals, groups, corporate retreats or family reunions. No matter the size, you will be treated to the finest Cajun hospitality around.

The Cajun Vista accommodates up to 50 guests. A staff whose personal attention is second to none prepares excellent Cajun dishes. A private dock, game room, fully equipped conference room and wireless Internet is just a few amenities.

Ready to book a trip to paradise? Need more information? Click here for more or phone (504) 341-5614.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com