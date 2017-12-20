By

Carolina Skiff Makes Perfect Small Boat for Work and Play

By Craig Lamb

Keelboat and multihull sailors rely on dinghies to shuttle between anchorage and marina. The boats are mainly used to transport gear and passengers and not much else.

If you or another boater owns a sailboat, sport-fishing or cruising yacht why not add a yacht tender of a different kind to the personal flotilla?

Owning a Carolina Skiff is the answer. The J-Series is a no-frills series that is budget friendly, reliable and ideal for fishing, sight seeing, wildlife viewing and of course, functioning as a small work boat for chores around the marina.

The J-Series is rigged in either center console or tiller handle models. The 16 J CC has an overall length of 15’8” and weighs just 653 pounds. Small in size and big in quality, the J-Series uses 100% composite material, which means no wood or rot. A modified shallow vee is designed to soften the ride and keep everyone aboard dry.

Another Carolina Skiff that is perfect for shallow water fishing or just cruising around the marina is the 15 JV CC. It spans 14’8” overall and weighs only 517 pounds. Draft is 3 inches, making this boat ideal for shallow water around docks and for fishing nearby. Choose from a center console or tiller handle, depending on your payload and space needs.

The 17 JV CC offers slightly more room with similar features. The 17 JV CC spans 16’8” overall with a weight of 750 pounds. The 17 JV CC has lots of features packed into its compact layout.

Up front is a front deck with non-skid surface for making casts to spooky fish. Two 11×19 hatch covers keep gear cool and dry at the bow and stern. A comfortable console cushion seat is positioned at the helm. Full instrumentation and a quick disconnect windshield for mounting electronics is on the console. Two-rod holders keep casting outfits at the ready, and you can fish in comfort from two padded swivel seats at bow and stern.

The versatile skiff needs no introduction to inshore boaters. Most enjoy their time on the water to the fullest. One day that might be pulling crab traps and the next outing could be free diving over lobster beds. Casting for multi-species gamefish is a given, too. So is a day of sightseeing with friends and family.

The demands of tossing crab traps or skis on deck, storing myriad fishing tackle needed for a day on the inlet, and providing a smooth, dry ride for cruising all befall on the design and construction of a skiff.

How can a no-frills rig designed for variety offer space, comfort and durability all in one? Carolina Skiff figured out the answers long ago.

For 30 years now, customer loyalty has grown, along with a longtime dealer network that proclaims Carolina Skiff as the best in the class. The reason why is quality design and construction.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing a solid hull is the foundation of any boat, and that is a priority at Carolina Skiff.

Carolina Skiff is so confident in its hull design the company warrants the hull’s bottom construction against de-lamination or separation for five years, providing that the integrity of the hull and floor has not been damaged by improper use.

Get even more peace of mind from the foam floatation used in the hull that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements. Foam flotation exceeds Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick-planning characteristics. Using more flotation than necessary also creates sound-deadening properties that make the ride smoother and quieter.

Ready to build your new boat? How about experiment with different layouts and models? You can do both, while researching the options at carolinaskiff.com. You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com