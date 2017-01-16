By

Center Console or Side Console: That is the Question

By Capt. Ted Lund

Boat owners have a lot of different decisions to make these days, but one of the options they generally don’t think about is whether you should have a center console- or side console-rigged boat. Fortunately, thanks to innovative boat builders like Carolina Skiff, prospective boat owners can have their choice which fits their style of boating, whether it’s fun with the family, working on the water or just using your boat as a runabout or dingy.

Center Console

Carolina Skiff offers a number of center console style boats throughout its namesake and Sea Chaser brands. The center console is a true favorite for the fisherman on a bay and offshore boats like Sea Chaser’s LX series, available in 21-, 23- and 26-foot lengths or Carolina Skiff’s JVX CC series, available in 16, 18 and 20-foot models. The center console location makes it easier for boaters to balance loads and also provides comfortable seating for passengers as well as integrated storage for and the possibility for additional life well capacity. Being at the center of the boat, forward of the transom, and away from the sides also provides a better ride boaters and lets savvy skippers better configure their boat for a more comfortable run through rough seas. On larger boats, anglers even have the option of adding a marine head for use out on the water.

Side Console

The side console is great if you are trying to balance a lot of weight while carrying equipment or if trying to pull equipment out of the water like when pulling crabs or lobster traps. But it is also the favorite of fishing guides. One reason? They don’t have clients on both sides speaking through them. But we’re a side console set up truly excels is with a large deck boat like the Fun Chaser Deck Boat and Pontoon Series. These serious social battle wagons can act as your family room on the water, and a convenient side console allows the family fun and entertainment to continue, while allowing to the skipper to safely operate the boat from the side console station. Carolina’s Fun Chaser Deck Boats are available in 20 and 22-foot lengths, in either a classic watersports layout or the popular fishing series equipped with bow mounted deck chairs and rod holders. It’s the perfect platform for chasing speckled perch and other popular, family friendly species. If you’re just looking for a little floating fun on the lake, then the 22 DS from Fun Chaser is a perfect fit. It’s almost like taking your living room with you out on the water.

Regardless of your preference, today’s modern boat builders like Carolina skiff are listening more and more to customers and allowing them to have more choice and say so in the layout of their new boats. To learn more about the more than 60 models of family, fish and fun-friendly boats from Carolina Skiff, Sea Chaser and Fun Chaser, to spec out your new dream boat or to locate a Carolina Skiff dealer near you, visit them online at www.carolinaskiff.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com