Chicago City Limits at Stamford’s Palace Theatre, January 13

Date: January 13, 2017

Time: 8:00 pm

Imagine walking out onto a blank stage. There is no script, no set, no preconceived ideas. Suddenly the stage lights flash and the show starts. Some call this the Actor’s nightmare, others call it Improvisational Theatre.

This show is a creation of the collective lunatic unconscious of both actors and audience. They’ve done their part; they haven’t prepared a thing. It’s now time for you to do your part. Just sit back, relax and get ready to call out whatever is on your mind…a word…a phrase…an idea. Audience, start your engines!

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.

Stamford, CT 06901

(203) 325-4466

https://palacestamford.org/