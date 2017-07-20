By

Choosing Binoculars for the Ultimate 2017 Hunt

Any hunter will tell you the most important choices to make when going for that ultimate successful hunt comes from the little things. Yes, the guns, the location for the hunt, the clothing that’s best for the winter and/or summer hunt – all of these things are on the hunter’s ‘must-buy’ list. But there is one other thing that is just as important: the binoculars.

As you slowly develop into an advanced hunter who is all about success, quality optics will become highly important to you. And the cheaper the binoculars are, the chances become greater that they will not survive to even ‘see’ the next season arrive.

Purchasing high quality optics is a long term investment for the avid hunter or outdoorsmen who knows they will be out in that field or in those woods tracking the perfect stag for many years to come. They need high-performance binoculars that are engineered from the best materials so they will last a good, long time.

There are three tips when it comes to making that purchase. Research is the first. Like any piece of equipment, there are a broad range of binoculars out there with all different types of features. They each are focused on one type of activity or another. Such as, some of the greatest binoculars for hunting deer will be different from ones created specifically for birding. Therefore, to get the best value for your money, the research must be done to find exactly what it is you need the most.

There are many things you will research and read up on: from prism design to lens coatings to total weight and more. But the first tip to zone in on is understanding magnification. 8×42 and 10×42 are the most popular sizes of binoculars for hunting. Power and light gathering capability is what you need to understand – what combination is best when thinking about hunting in low light conditions. Take the 8×42: the first number in magnification means ‘8 times’ closer than with an unaided eye. If you hunt mostly in woodsy areas where visibility is limited, the 8×42’s are the binoculars that are best; whereas, if hunting in open fields, the 10×42 become better.

The second tip comes in the pricing of binoculars. It is very true in life that you get what you pay for. In other words, buying binoculars under $100 will not get you the best on the market. You also do not need to ‘sell the farm’ to buy a pair either. Middle range ($300-$600) is a good range to look into.

The third tip is in regards to checking out the widest field of view, and judging whether or not you will need extras, such as, waterproof/fog proof lenses, and how lightweight you wish the binoculars to be.

To help you begin, here are some top-notch choices, made by hunters, when it comes to the best and highest quality optics on the market today:

The 8×42 Vortex Diamondback binoculars are perfect when it comes to deer hunting. Whether you are a hunter who likes the woods or setting up in the open fields, these binoculars are a great choice to help spot that whitetail. High magnification with a solid field of view, even bow hunters should think about investing in these. Now…don’t roll the eyes. Even though you bow hunters can only shoot an animal 25 yards away, binoculars can help you track the animal’s movements.

For those hunters who are interested in purchasing “compact hunting binoculars,” look no further than the Bushnell H20. Compacts are popular with hunters, but to achieve the compact design the lenses are smaller in diameter. What this means is, if needing the same magnification as the larger models, you may need to move down in magnification to 6x when it comes to the compacts. With the Bushnell H20 you are looking at roof prisms made from Bak-4 glass, with fully-coated lenses, and can be used in all kinds of weather because of the waterproof and rubberized housings.

Lastly, if money is one of those thing that is no object for you, Bushnell Fusion are the binoculars of choice for the avid hunter who loves having a rangefinder. Worth every penny, this sophisticated technology measures the exact distance to the target. The reflection return of the rangefinder’s laser back to the binoculars displays a perfect target range reading. What does that mean? A chance for even more success.

Just remember, when you’re torn about the gun, the clothing, the outdoor gear and more – make sure you also spend time purchasing the right binoculars as well. Let’s face it, no matter what other products you have in the back of that truck, none will matter if you can’t actually ‘see’ what you’re shooting at in the first place.

Happy Hunting!

