COAST GUARD FOUNDATION MAKING A DIFFERENCE FOR THOSE THAT MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Coast Guard Foundation is a national nonprofit organization supporting the men and women of the United States Coast Guard and their families. Founded in 1969, the Foundation provides education, support, and relief for the brave men and women, who enforce maritime law, protect our homeland and preserve the environment. The organization is committed to serving these dedicated individuals and their families with high-quality programs and resources that enhance their service and better prepare them for duty. The Foundation provides support to the future officer corps with academic enrichment at the Coast Guard Academy and partners with the Coast Guard Auxiliary to benefit local flotillas throughout the country.

The organization’s founding directors were Coast Guard veterans who served together during World War II. The founders, who enjoyed successful careers after their military service, believed the Academy had needs that private funds could fulfill that weren’t being met by the Coast Guard’s operating budget.

In addition to Arnold I. Sobel, Samuel “Bud” Silberman, and George Holtzman, early Foundation directors included such luminaries as G. William Miller, the nation’s 65th Secretary of the Treasury and 11th Chairman of the Federal Reserve; and Fairleigh Dickinson, Jr., a New Jersey state senator and chairman of the university named after his father.

In 1986, the Foundation expanded its charter to support projects that enhance the education, welfare, and morale of all Coast Guard members and their families. Since this expansion, dependents of Coast Guard personnel have received college scholarships, and thousands of cutters, bases, and units across the country have benefited from exercise equipment, learning materials, computers and other various morale initiatives that the Foundation donated.

The first-ever scholarship was instituted in 1990 in honor of Coast Guard Reserve Rear Admiral Arnold I. Sobel, a founding officer of the Foundation who wanted to find a way to support the children of enlisted men and women. The Sobel Scholarship awards $5,000 per year for up to four years of undergraduate studies to a deserving scholar, as long as the student maintains high grades and exhibits good moral character. Following the creation of the Sobel Scholarship, several other generous benefactors have stepped forward to endow educational opportunities for Coast Guard members and their children.

One of the ways the Foundation supports Coast Guard dependents in education is through the Fallen Heroes Scholarship Fund. This scholarship benefits families of Coast Guard personnel who have died as a result of operational duty. The scholarship covers 100% of the student’s higher education costs.

For the 2017-2018 academic year, the Foundation has awarded a record 166 new scholarships. Combined with ten multi-year scholarship recipients and three Fallen Heroes Scholars, the Coast Guard Foundation is currently assisting 179 students with a half-million dollars in support this year. In the 27 years of this program, they have paid out more than $4.7 million to more than 780 college-aged young adults to help the families of Coast Guard members achieve their goals of higher education. The Foundation also offers education grants to active duty enlisted personnel and their spouses. In 2001, Roy Vander Putten, a Foundation director and former enlisted member of the Coast Guard, created the Vander Putten education grants, which are $500 renewable grants for up to four years to help enlisted members buy textbooks, school supplies, and other necessary materials that aren’t covered by Coast Guard tuition assistance.

In addition to scholarships and grants, the Foundation is dedicated to providing programs that offer vital assistance to the Coast Guard’s 50,000 members — especially when they need it most. In these times, the Foundation acts as a lifeline to active duty personnel and their families. When a family or Coast Guard unit is faced with the unthinkable loss of a loved one in the line of duty, they step in and provide immediate financial relief, whether it’s a care package or an airline ticket for a family member to attend the memorial service.

Working in partnership with Coast Guard senior leadership, the Foundation also provides items to units on the front lines of America’s defense that aren’t covered by the federal budget. Over the years, the Foundation has built a number of playgrounds and recreation centers around the country from the Pacific Northwest to the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. These projects offer a safe place to play and form bonds with other families.

The Coast Guard Foundation is headquartered in Stonington, Connecticut, where it maintains a staff of 15, with regional offices in the New York City area St. Petersburg, Florida and San Francisco, California. To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com