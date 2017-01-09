By

Collecting Outdoor Books is more than a passion…..it is a future education!

By Darren Shepard

In today’s digital age, it seems anything in print from magazines, books, catalogs and basic instructions, are being cast aside every day. Content is readily available with the click of a button and is the way future generations will ‘learn” more about what interests them.

Personally, I love the digital age and own a digital media company. I am a firm believer over the course of the near future; print will continue to disappear more and more. We certainly have seen it in newspapers as an example, and the numbers support this “trend.” Personally, when my 80-year-old father is using the internet and Facebook, I know it is true.

However, as an outdoorsman who loves many different outdoor activities and grew up with the printed word, it is difficult for me to just walk away from outdoor-related books. Many outdoor enthusiasts collect old fishing lures, reels, firearms, knives and many other items that are of great interest to them based on the activities they love and pursue.

I have several different collections related to the outdoors as well. One of my favorites is a collection of outdoor-related books. I have been able to collect a large number of different hunting, fishing and camping books published over many years as well as in many languages. Plus, an occasional quick look in books stores, garage sales, antique shops, and yard sales have contributed to my growing collection as well. These books are valuable for many reasons. This passion has provided me an avenue to protect the past for the future. I have been able to gain a lot of knowledge, enjoyed reading most of them, and it opened doors to explore different outdoor opportunities.

When my son Evan expressed an interest in hunting, I loaned him several books to read. It was interesting to me while we were afield on a few trips how he could ask a question or make a statement I know had to have come from these resources. Today he is 15 and is more interested in the digital world than books and in fact, has harvested more digital deer than real deer lately since his phone is with him in the stand to much of the time. This is a common problem for all of today’s generation in my opinion, but the reality is he started pursuing his outdoor interests the same way I did with books.

My wife Tammy went on her first trout fishing adventure this past spring with me. I have created a monster frankly, since she has enjoyed all types of hunting and fishing adventures with me over the years. She fell in love with trout fishing! After the trip, I spoke to her about trout, books, and authors. I went to my office, picked out a couple of great trout fishing books and suggested she reads them as we think about a few trout fishing adventures for the coming year. I have not seen these books since!

Perhaps I am old fashioned, but all of these outdoor books, provide great details, strategies, tips and experiences from some of the best outdoorsman ever to chase a deer or catch a bass. However, there is more to it because each yield almost a “romance” in the copy one can’t get from the shorter digital features we read today. I enjoy the idea of passing down outdoor wisdom to my kids from some of the greats like Aldo Leopold or Jim Zumbo.

If you love the outdoors, your passion may lead you to find another part of your love of the great outdoors in the pages of many titles that have been published for decades. The knowledge you gain, the collection you create and secure to pass along to your family is well worth it. Besides, the collection is a great conversation starter at home or in the office with work associates, friends, and family. Look around and start your own outdoor book collection. My collection of outdoor books is almost as important to me as my firearm collection. I did say almost!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com