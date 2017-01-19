By

Come See Tidewater Boats at Miami’s Favorite Boat Show

By Craig Lamb

Water and boats go together, but you don’t always find both at a boat show. You can now find those and more at the 2017 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show.

This year’s event, conveniently scheduled during President’s Day weekend, is Feb. 16-20. The show has a new home at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin on Biscayne Bay. The location on Virginia Key is easy to get to by land and water.

Shake the winter blues and head to Miami to get your boating season kicked off early. You can do that by visiting Booth B147—B Tent, where Tidewater Boats will display the latest models. Dealer reps and factory experts will be on hand to meet, greet and help visitors turn their dream into reality of enjoying an ultimate day on the bay and elsewhere.

Visit the booth and find front and center the new Tidewater 320CC, the premier model in the lineup. The 320CC center console boat is designed for smoothing out pounding waves on long offshore runs. With a length of 32 feet and a beam spanning 10’ 4” the boat can handle big water and is loaded from bow to stern with features for the serious blue water angler.

Luxury and functionality are unique in a center console fishing boat, and you get both with the Tidewater 220 LXF. A boat designed for fishing with ultra comfort features for cruising and family outings.

Find luxury from stem to stern in this boat with a centerline of 22′ 2″ and a ultra-wide beam of 8′ 10.” With a transom height of 25″ and 18-degree deadrise the 220 LXF is built for performance with a smooth, dry ride. The 220 are part of the LXF line. Read more about the models here.

Tidewater Boats engineers succeeded in a designing a boat with comfortable, spacious family seating, abundant storage and all the features serious anglers seek in an offshore center console rig. Best of all, the design is family friendly when it comes time to welcome aboard passengers for a cruise.

You can also check out the 280 CC Adventure, 230 CC Adventure, 210 CC Adventure, 2500 Carolina Bay and the 252 LXF.

Tidewater Boats are designed with distinctive Carolina Flair, the most in class, that provides a softer transition between chop and big waves. That sets up the dry ride, to direct waves away from the hull using reverse chines. Tidewater likes to appropriately call that feature the Dry Chine Ride.

The smooth ride comes from the wave-shock absorbency of the Corrugated Grid Stringer Vertebra. Filled with foam to reduce noise and vibration, the stringer system works like a human skeleton to create a rigid, unified construction that tightly secures all of the internal parts. Those include fuel tanks, consoles, seating and storage compartments that are fastened to the stringer system. To ensure a solid, tight fit every stringer system is customized for each Tidewater model.

Another defining Tidewater feature is the Spray Relief Point. That is the point of impact on the hull deflecting water away from the boat. Multiple SRP areas enhance the characteristic dry ride of the Tidewater.

Read more about all the performance details and features here.

By taking extra steps not found in most brands, Tidewater has the confidence in providing owners a 10-year, transferable warranty that covers the hull.

There will be plenty of boats to see and much to do. More than 1,300 boats on land and docked within 550-plus slips, including a deep-water basin for yachts, will greet visitors. There’s a closed and open-air tented exhibit space for marine accessories, electronics, engines and apparel.

The show address is 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami. Water taxis, shuttle buses and adequate parking for vehicles and boats will be available.

Tidewater stays close to it’s saltwater roots with the manufacturing facility located in Lexington, S.C. Find out more about the complete lineup of models, view the brand catalog, and find a Tidewater dealer at tidewaterboats.com. Visit the growing community of Tidewater owners on Facebook at Tidewater Boats LLC.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com