Comfort Console by Skeeter Adds More Features to Bay Boats

A private place to take care of business when the time comes is the purpose of a console head. Besides an on-board potty, the small space has historically served no other functional purpose for a saltwater bay boat.

Design engineers at Skeeter Boats had a different idea. What about a family friendly console roomy enough to make it welcoming to families, while not compromising deck space demanded by anglers in a serious fishing rig? Room to roam, more interior storage, and an innovative idea for an underrated feature were the challenges faced by engineers.

The successful result is the Comfort Console, now available as an option in the Skeeter SX240, SX230, and SX2250.

There is more to the Comfort Console than a comfy space for a potty break. You get two features dually important in a family-friendly bay boat: a roomy changing station with plenty of space to safely and discreetly change clothes, and space for a portable toilet.

Another unique element of the Comfort Console is how the designers managed to add interior storage space around the console. In today’s world of wide-screen fish finders, radios and other electronics needed to stay in the game equal a greater requirement for battery space. More space also makes batteries, electronics, and wiring systems more accessible for maintenance behind the console.

The Comfort Console even adds more seating space with the 35-quart Engel® Roto Molded High-Performance Cooler, featuring ice retention of up to 10 days. The Comfort Console is available as an optional feature, and the portable toilet is sold separately.

Skeeter has 70 years of innovative designs incorporated into its full line of boats for bass, multi-species, and saltwater angling.

Skeeter’s Bay Boats are specifically engineered to combine the comfort and convenience desired by families with the discriminating demands of hardcore saltwater anglers. All of the models are designed with safety and performance in mind.

Learn more at skeeterboats.com. You can request a brochure or download a catalog, build your dream rig, and get Skeeter Team merchandise. Got a question? They’ve got answers at the Skeeter factory in Kilgore, Texas. Call (903) 984-0541, or find the nearest dealer here.

