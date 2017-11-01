By

Connect with Yamaha at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show®

By Craig Lamb

A most unique boat show experience that you don’t want to miss is coming soon. You can see all of the latest boats, motors, and much more in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show®, one of the marine industry’s largest, is Nov. 1-5. This colossal show covers seven locations with more than 3 million square feet of space, both on land and water.

The show, now in its 58th year, showcases an estimated $4 billion worth of sport fishing boats, yachts, center consoles, trawlers, sailboats, tenders, ski boats, dinghies, jet skis, and related marine products.

Browse the boats on land and Yamaha Outboards will power water and many . That is no coincidence. Yamaha is the most trusted brand for producing outboards that not only survive but also conquer the harsh and unique demands of the marine environment. Yamaha builds a powerfully efficient outboard trusted by saltwater anglers for reliability in making long offshore runs to provide trouble-free enjoyment.

Find the Yamaha dedicated display at The Broward County Convention Center at booth 2028. Factory representatives will be on hand to demonstrate key features of the outboards.

At the show, you get the unique chance to see both ends of Yamaha’s performance and horsepower spectrum. Check out Yamaha’s purpose-built F350C, the 5.3L 350-horsepower beast for big boats. The F350C, the world’s only V8 four-stroke outboard, is the only engine in its class to feature a five-year limited warranty, for pleasure use .

At the opposite side of the spectrum is the all-new and re-designed F25. At 126 pounds it’s the lightest and most fuel-efficient outboard in its class, two stroke or four stroke. Other impressive firsts for this new outboard in a four-stroke is the new Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI). Battery-less fuel injection offers class-leading acceleration and makes manual starting a very easy, one-handed process from a seated position.

What is more, the new outboard comes packed with more features, and capability, previously only available on Yamaha’s larger models. You get a variable trolling switch that allows adjustment of engine speed to fine tune lure presentation while trolling.

The F25 is also compatible with Yamaha’s Command Link Plus® digital gauges.

If more in the mid-range outboard power range suits your needs, then two more new models will be displayed at the show. Those are the F90 and all-new F75.

The F90 and F75 are amazingly light, fast, and quick . It now leads the 90-horsepower class in torque and acceleration. That means the F90 is a great choice for powering a wider variety of boats, and especially for inshore anglers.

The F75 features a 16-valve DOHC (Double Overhead Camshaft) design and Precision Multi-Point Fuel Injection for outstanding acceleration and efficiency. It offers many of the same advantages as the F90, in a lower horsepower, and with a standard 20-inch shaft.

In addition to boats, show exhibits include an exotic auto display, the latest innovations in equipment, personal submarines and a huge selection of the latest yacht and water toys. The show is open to the public.

The show main entrance is at Bahia Mar Yachting Center, 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Water taxi service to parking and other show locations is available. To find out more, check out this planning guide.

