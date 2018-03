By

Date: March 17, 2018

Time: 11:00 am

In Women’s NCAA Basketball, the University of Connecticut Huskies host the Saint Francis University The Red Flash for a home game in Storrs on March 17th, 2018.

The game begins at 11:00 am EDT.

Venue: University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT 06269

Website: http://www.uconnhuskies.com/