Curator’s Talk in Wilton: The Life and Art of Dorothy Weir Young, June 29

Date: June 29, 2017

Time: 9:00 am

Weir Farm National Historic Site will offer a one-hour program focused on the life and work of Dorothy Weir Young, including a presentation and behind-the-scenes look at some of the park’s collection items. This special curator’s talk will be presented by Museum Technician, Jessica Kuhnen. Jessica will share her expertise and showcase the accomplishments of Dorothy Weir Young. Learn about the life and work of J. Alden Weir’s middle daughter – a woman whose ambition and hard work led to the preservation of Weir Farm National Historic Site and made an impact in the art world that continues to resonate. The presentation will discuss Dorothy’s early immersion in the art world and her role in exhibiting and preserving her father’s work while also examining her evolution as an award winning artist and modern woman; with pieces representing several genres over her lifetime including some of the original linoleum blocks that Dorothy used in her art!

Venue

Weir Farm

NHS 735 Nod Hill Road

Wilton CT 06897

Registration is free, but space is limited, so please call early to secure a spot! To register or for more information, please call 203-834-1896 ext. 28.

