Deer Season may be ending but now is the time to plan for next season’s success!

By Darren Shepard

In many parts of the US, deer season has closed but now is the time to start working towards next year. In fact, there are a few things all of us deer hunters should consider doing right now that can pay off big for next year.

It is time to start thinking about sheds

Yes, you may have seen a big buck or perhaps heard about one. Maybe, everything points to a big buck being in the area, but you have never seen it. All deer hunters know what is coming now. Bucks will begin losing antlers soon, so it is time to start the search for antler sheds. This is a great indication of what bucks you may have in your area plus size, potential age, areas they have frequented and much more.

Check fields, trails, and even some of those really thick areas that you really can’t get into during the warmer months, but winter allows you to traverse now. Plus, check out winter feeding areas. Depending on where you hunt, sheds may be easy to find or may take much more effort but getting these winter “trophies” can really shed some light on what is going on with your herd. Plus, the walk might yield a little more information about deer where you hunt, offer an opportunity for a small game hunt while you are out or even get you to start thinking about hunting a few big toms this coming spring.

Treestands

This is a great time to get your portable tree stands, fixed position or climbers, out of the woods. No sense in letting the weather destroy seats, padding or straps. Plus, getting them out now provides you two advantages. First, if you hunt public land or private land that may have a few uninvited visitors occasionally, pulling your stand now will prevent theft. Secondly, all of the straps, chains, and other components may need to be cleaned, lubricated and repaired. Better to repair now and store for next season instead of being in a hurry to get parts next fall as the season approaches. Sometimes accessories and parts are hard to come by and getting this project completed now is a great start for next deer season. I pulled my stands from a tract in North Georgia this past weekend and had already ordered two parts for stands, so I won’t be searching for them later in the year.

Plus, ladder or box stand repair can be done now. In fact, this is a great time to not only repair these stands but even take a quick inventory of deer camp or check out your immediate list of supplies or accessories you may want for next year. Most retailers at this point of the year are running massive sales, and you can really score “big” now plus save a ton of time before next season. I certainly have taken advantage of the sales now with the purchase of new base layers for my son since he never seems to stop growing and another climber for my wife. I saved a lot of money that will come in handy for other adventures this spring including chasing a turkey or two!

Time Management: Create your calendar now!

Deer hunters never have enough time. Let’s face it. Between camp, scouting, deer management practices, food plots and much more, deer hunting is a year-round proposition. As the season is ending and everything is really fresh in your mind about what needs to be done, things you wanted to do or much less needed to do, now is the time to create your annual deer hunting calendar. Plan each month according to what needs to get accomplished. Deer lease fees, insurance, food plot plan, when will I have time to create that new food plot on the back forty? If you sit down now and work out your plan and commit it to your calendar, you will be amazed at everything you will get done throughout the year that will have a massive impact on the success of next deer season. This is one of the easiest steps you can take now that can really impact next season.

There are many things you can do now to make next deer season even better. Hopefully, a few of these ideas will generate a few specific ideas as you begin to work now for next deer season.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com