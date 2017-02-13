Divorce Mythbusters at Jewish Family Services of Greenwich, February 22

Date: February 22, 2017

Time: 11:30 am

Have you heard these common divorce “myths?”

• “Everything is split 50/50.”

• “If I move out, the Judge will say I’ve abandoned my house/my kids!”

• “It’s in my name, so it’s all mine.”

• “She can’t get any of my inheritance.”

• “Our agreements about the kids are final.”

• “The credit cards are in his name, so all of the debt is his.”

• “I’ll stay on his health insurance after the divorce.”

• “I’ll automatically get half of his income as alimony.”

• “She had an affair, so she’ll definitely get less from the Judge.”

• “Mediation? That can’t work for us.”

We’ve all heard one or many of these divorce myths.

Misinformation about divorce abounds!

Come to this informative seminar that will debunk these, and many other, commonly held myths about the divorce process.

Jewish Family Services of Greenwich

1 Holly Hill Ln, Greenwich, CT 06830

203.622.1881

http://jfsgreenwich.org/