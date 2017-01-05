By

Don’t Overlook Fall Fishing Along the Coast

By Craig Lamb

Ah, Saturday weekends in the fall. Kicking back and watching a college football game on TV. Stacking firewood for cozy fires in the fireplace. Stowing fishing tackle and winterizing the boat.

Checking the latter topic off the fall to-do list is way too soon in many coastal climes. Some of the year’s best fishing awaits and a flip of the calendar into the fall months is no reason to stop fishing.

Such is the case this fall as October daytime high temperatures set records across coastal areas from Texas to the Carolinas. In many places inshore saltwater species are just now beginning to transition into fall behavior.

Strong cold fronts that muddy water and send temperatures plunging are to come. Lighter cold fronts, the kind requiring a windbreaker instead of a parka, deliver some of the best fall fishing.

The first cold fronts of the year create a supply and demand effect between bait and game fish. Here’s the reason why.

From spring through summer, baitfish populations flourish in the shallow bays, coastal estuaries and backwaters. Then, a major transition occurs with the passage of the first cold fronts. Cooling water pushes baitfish out of the shallows and into more open, deeper water.

Demand is created when outgoing tides flush baitfish into transition zones or current breaks serving as funnels between shallow and deep water. Look for myriad species to stage on outgoing tides at cuts, inlets, channels, passes and big lagoons emptying into deeper water.

Tarpon, shark, mackerel, bluefish, cobia, red drum, spotted sea trout and other predators stage in ambush for the incoming rush of baitfish. You should be there, too.

During this time of abundant food your location is more critical than lure choice. With so many types of bait fish the predator species eagerly will bite nearly anything swimming past them. Focus on passes, cuts, inlets and river mouths for the best action. Where there is current and a transition between shallow water you are likely to hook up.

With the fish in transition it’s ideal to fish from a boat capable of following the migration of bait and game fish. Red drum, the most prized inshore species along the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida, remain shallow during cooler months. In the Carolinas the fish sought by anglers move outside the bays and into open water.

That makes a skiff the ideal boat for fishing shallow and deep, as dictated by fish movements and the weather.

The ideal boat for such fall adventures is made by Carolina Skiff, proven by 30 years as a leader in the category.

Skiff fishing means fishing in a variety of conditions, from shallow to deep. That makes rigging a skiff with the features needed for diverse conditions and many species a must.

With Carolina Skiff you can choose from 60 models with the most features available in any boat from the class.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free.

You get peace of mind from the foam flotation that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick planning. Using more flotation than necessary also creates sound-deadening properties that make the ride smoother and quieter.

