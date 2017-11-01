By

Don’t Overlook your feet in Colder Temperatures!

The beginning of the debate is always the same: the sock drawer in the house is almost as scary as that hall closet that hasn’t been cleaned since springtime. If you’re like the rest of us, your sock drawer is literally overflowing with a slew of styles and colors. Chances are the socks are made of cotton, and chances are hardly a single one of them match. Worst of all, a quality winter sock is most likely nowhere to be found. It’s extremely important to remember and understand that keeping the feet warm and dry as the temperatures fall is an absolute must. Cotton socks, however, are not the path to choose. In fact, if you’re one who loves those strenuous outdoor physical activities, like skiing the mountain, cotton socks are only the perfect wardrobe choice if you’re looking to get cold, uncomfortable feet and even frostbitten toes. That remains true even if you have the most expensive or fancy winter boots covering them. Amazon provides a great way to quickly search for exactly what you desire and with a simple click you can be set for your next cold weather adventure. Find the size, color, fit and price you are looking for Click Here. Layering clothes for you and the kids before heading outside is something that needs to be done in order to protect from those cold winds. Yet going for super-thick socks to cover the feet is also as wrong a choice as sticking with cotton. When it comes to choosing the extra thick sock, this can cause pressure on the foot and actually cut off circulation to your toes if they’re too tight within the boot. Best way to avoid this is to try them on with the shoes/boots you’re most likely going to wear them with to make sure you’re able to wiggle your toes freely, before ever making the purchase. Not only do you need to protect your feet from the cold, but also from the moisture. The best sock material to choose that covers all bases is wool. Wool socks are the number one choice for all those outdoor activities and are needed by men, women, and kids to protect their feet while playing. Wool also gives the best chance to one and all of keeping those winter illnesses out of the household. Socks made of wool, IsoWool, shearling, fleece and similar types of synthetic materials are the best on the market, because if the socks get wet (from the foot perspiring), they do not actually lose their insulating properties. In addition, these various fabrics are also thicker than those standard cotton socks, which allows them to absorb moisture and dry themselves out using the body heat that you’re supplying. Taking these preventative measures will make you more comfortable in the Great Outdoors come winter, and your whole family will be extra happy to know their feet are well protected. Walk, hike, or run, in complete comfort Click Here. So make sure that when the temps fall and the snow starts to fall you wear the right socks, never overlooking the foot. And that cotton sock drawer in the house? Well, see how many matching ones you can actually find and keep those. After all, the warmer weather will return…eventually.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com