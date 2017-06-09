By

Enjoying a typical day of world-class fishing in Louisiana

By Craig Lamb

The fastest, safest and best-equipped boats in south Louisiana are docked just a few steps away from your luxury condo. Captain John Pisa, a veteran guide around Venice, Louisiana, is waiting for you to come aboard.

Untie the lines and head out the Mississippi River passes and you will be in the most gamefish-rich waters of the United States. Yellowfin tuna. Snapper. Grouper. Wahoo. Dolphin. And lately, there are swordfish.

That’s a snapshot of a day of fishing with Home Run Fishing Charters & Lodge. Pisa and his fellow captains are the most knowledgeable guides in the area known as Tuna Town.

At typical day begins at 6 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m. Offshore rates are $1,700 plus fuel costs for up to 6 anglers. Inshore rates are $800 for up to 3 people or another $50 for a fourth angler. Fuel, artificial and dead bait is included.

You will ride and fish in luxury from 36’ Yellowfin 36 boats designed for smooth, dry rides in the blue water, and powered by a trio of fast, dependable 300-horsepower Yamaha outboards. What that means for you is a boat that skims across the water at 50 mph or more. You will be first to the best fishing, while arriving safely. You will fish from Shearwater and Skeeter boats for inshore trips.

You’ll use the best and latest tackle when aboard the boats. The gear can stand up to the toughest pelagic species in the sea, such as premium 30w and 50w stand-up gear and Shimano reels with Seeker Rods. For really deep fish the boats have Hooker electric reels.

Those will come in handy for the latest fishing craze in South Louisiana.

“Swordfish have gotten really popular, and recently we’ve hooked up with lots of big fish,” said Pisa.

The swordfish are being caught from 1,300 t0 1,700 feet deep. Those electric reels make the work easier and more fun for fighting the big swordfish. Those are running up to 200 pounds.

The snapper season is what else is hot. The season begins June 1 and runs 48 days.

“We have a lot of customers who come for the snapper,” added Pisa. “It’s a short window, but the fishing is just exceptional.”

Right now is prime time for experiencing the greatest variety of fishing around Venice. Take your pick from blue and white marlin, grouper, cobia, blackfin tuna, yellowfin tuna, and wahoo. Mangrove snapper, dolphin and king mackerel also are abundant.

“What’s really great about a trip here is a lot of times you don’t know what you’re going to catch until you see it come up,” added Pisa.

“We also have world-class inshore fishing for speckled trout and redfish,” said Pisa.

What sets Home Run Charters apart is the Home Run Lodges. The lodges are located within the very same marina where you will meet your captain and board their boat. You can have a tasty breakfast and be out the door and into the boat within minutes.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com