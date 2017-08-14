Escape for a Cure at trap’t Escape Room Adventures in Stamford, August 20

By

Date: August 20, 2017

Time: 11:30 am

Welcome to ESCAPE FOR A CURE!

In an effort to support finding a cure for cystic fibrosis, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Young Professional Leadership Committee has partnered with trap’t Escape Room Adventures to bring you an experience that combines puzzles, locks and clues! Work together as a team to solve traditional and technological puzzles, while also giving back to a great cause.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has fueled dramatic improvements in cystic fibrosis research and care. Because of the Foundation, people with CF are living longer and healthier lives. The outlook for people with CF continues to improve year after year.

Thank you in advance for your support and participation to this event. You are truly making a difference for people living with CF and adding tomorrows.

trap’t Escape Room Adventures

76 Progress Drive Suite 262

Stamford, CT 06902

(203) 569-0011

http://www.traptct.com/