Exhibit: The Corrugated World of Artist James Grashow at Flinn Gallery, Opens March 16

March 16, 2017 – April 26, 2017

American artist James Grashow’s extraordinary corrugated board sculptures, along with his intricate woodcut prints, are to be featured in a solo show at Flinn Gallery. Corrugated World: The Art of James Grashow, March 16 – April 26, provides us with a rare glimpse into the creative mind of an artist. The public is invited to attend the opening reception on Thursday, March 16, 6-8pm.



Grashow, who earned both BFA and MFA degrees from Pratt Institute in New York City and has lived in Connecticut for 40 years, has exhibited widely at museums and galleries, including the DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum, MassMOCA, Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and New Britain Museum of American Art.



Art dealer Allan Stone began representing Grashow in 1965, and Stone’s daughter, filmmaker Olympia Stone, made Grashow the subject of her documentary film, The Cardboard Bernini (2012). The film documents the creation, and calculated destruction, of Grashow’s largest project, a cardboard replica of Bernini’s great fountain in Rome.

The documentary, which provides viewers with extraordinary insight into Grashow’s hopes, fears, inspiration and creative process, will be screened in Greenwich Library’s Cole Auditorium on March 24 at 8pm, followed by a Q&A session with the artist. Join us in the gallery for extended gallery hours prior to the film, 5-7:45pm.



Corrugated World will include Grashow’s well-known corrugated series of cavorting monkeys, colorful fish, “Houseplants” with miniature houses nestled amid flower petals, and exquisitely- feathered, life-sized “Cardbirds.” A number of his masterful woodcut prints, powerfully graphic and highly detailed, will also be displayed. The artist, who has worked as an illustrator for newspapers and magazines including the New York Times, illustrated album covers for high-profile musical groups including Jethro Tull, Yardbirds, Ramsey Lewis Trio, and The Chieftains.



A public talk, “Coffee with the Curators,” will be offered in the gallery on April 6 at 11am.



Flinn Gallery is supported by the Friends of Greenwich Library and this exhibit was sponsored by Citarella. The exhibit was curated by Margot Clark-Junkins and Karen Sheer. Admission to the gallery is free and events are open to the public.

Flinn Gallery

101 West Putnam Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

203.622.7947

http://flinngallery.com/