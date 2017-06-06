By

Experience the College World Series of Omaha: “The Greatest Show on Dirt!”

by Amy Lignor

Baseball lovers, the time is upon us. The College World Series of Omaha is gearing up for 2017! Opening Celebration Day will be held on Friday, June 16th. Free and open to the public, activities begin at 9:10 a.m. (CDT) with team practices followed by team autograph sessions. The CWS Fan Fest will provide family-friendly entertainment, including NCAA-sport interactive games, photo opportunities, prizes and more. Evening activities kick off with a parade of the eight teams competing, followed by singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc’s headline performance and wrapping up with a stellar fireworks grand finale.

For those who don’t know the history of this event, the College World Series of Omaha most definitely earned the title “The Greatest Show on Dirt” for many reasons. When it all first began, this particular event was an experiment, if you will. But now, more than fifty years later, Omaha has become synonymous with the sport of men’s college baseball, and people from all over the country flock to Nebraska in June in order to be a part of its incredible history.

First played in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 1947, the College World Series only remained in Michigan one more year. The tournament was then moved to Wichita, Kansas, which is when a former President by the name of George H.W. Bush held the “job” of captain of the Yale baseball team.

Moving the College World Series to Omaha in 1950, actually placed the citizens of Omaha and their ideas of community, faith, and belief in each other into the history books. Why is that? Because when the Series was first held, the total attendance was under 18,000 people. Losing money for 10 of its first 12 years (1950-1961), Omaha literally banded together in order to save the Series and bring more public interest to the event. In the end, baseball fans everywhere can thank four particular Omahans who maintained their interest in the Series for keeping it going through that extremely dismal time period.

In 2017, the College World Series of Omaha, Inc. is the non-profit organization that works as the local organizing committee for the annual NCAA Division I Championship Baseball College World Series. And it was just one week ago (May 30th, to be exact) that the field of 64 teams competing for the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was announced.

The national top eight seeds are: Oregon St. (49-4), North Carolina (47-12), Florida (42-16), LSU (43-17), Texas Tech (43-15), TCU (42-16), Louisville (47-10) and Stanford (40-14).

It is the Southeastern Conference (SEC) that leads the way, having eight teams selected. Both the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Big 12 Conference have seven teams in the field. The Big Ten Conference ties a conference record with five, and the Pac-12 Conference has four selected to compete. The American Athletic Conference (AAC) has three and, rounding things out with two teams each, is the Big East Conference, Big West Conference, Conference USA, Missouri Valley Conference and Southland Conference.

The news that makes Yale fans extremely happy is that this is the first year they’ve won a bid since 1993. Along those same lines, Holy Cross is headed to the tournament for the first time since 1978. When flipping the coin, it is Florida State that claims the longest consecutive streak with its 40th straight appearance this time out.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 6 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET), and then the 71st Men’s College World Series begins play at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska on June 17th.

For an event that came from such humble beginnings, it is a true pleasure for all Omahans to see the national news, websites and wealth of fans now supporting the College World Series – an event that most definitely defied the odds.

No doubt, this year will once again prove to be “The Greatest Show on Dirt.”

General Admission Tickets are on sale now at http://www.cwsomaha.com/, as well as news and updates for all Season-Ticket holders.

Source: Baret News