Fake News, Real Wars at Ferguson Library, May 22

5:45-6:15 pm Refreshments & Networking6:15-7:30 pm Presentation & Q&A

“In today’s media, fake news is the news story of the day. Today we agonize over alleged terror attacks in Bowling Green and Sweden. But over the last century plus, from the Gulf of Tonkin attack to the Sinking of the Maine, Presidents and/or Media Barons have used fake news to drum up support for war. Lies travel half way around the world while the truth is still putting on its boots. In the era of social media and electonic news, informed citizens must trust, but verify, and help truth put its boots on much faster.” – Ned Lamont

Ned Lamont is Chairman of Lamont Digital Systems, a privately held company which invests in new media start-ups, and he is founder of Campus TeleVideo which provides telecommunications services to over one million college students on 300 college campuses. He is also a Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and Political Science at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, CT. He previously taught at Yale School of Management, where he serves on the Board of Advisors, and the Harvard Institute of Politics, where he serves on the Dean’s Council. Ned was the Democratic candidate of US Senate from Connecticut in 2006. He is past Chairman of the Investment Advisory Council, overseeing the Connecticut State pension funds. He currently serves on the Board of Mercy Corp, a $400 million NGO which focuses on economic development and entrepreneurship in developing countries. He is also on the Foreign Policy Leadership Council for the Brookings Institution, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and on the boards of the Connecticut Council on Education Reform and The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Location

Ferguson Library

1 Public Library Plaza

Stamford, CT 06904

Contact: 2033560340

Website: http://www.worldaffairsforum.org/