By

Fall Fishing at it’s Best in South Louisiana

By Craig Lamb

Think fall and what comes to mind is tailgating before going into the stadium to cheer on the home team. Spending a lazy afternoon watching a marathon of pro games on the big screen.

Fall is also a great time to trade in that remote control for a fishing rod. In fact, it can be the best time to go fishing for many inshore species. Like you, those fish enjoy the cooler weather. Crisp autumn mornings lower water temperatures and bring fish in shallower to feed. Hurricane season is over. The weather is more stable. Fishing pressure is at its minimum. You basically have the place to yourself.

Hooking up to freight train runs with a bull-sized redfish. Airborne largemouth on top waters. Getting sore-armed from catching fat speckled trout. Flounder, Sheepshead, Tripletail and more. And all of those species caught within miles of the other.

Sounds impossible. In the inshore waters of Louisiana, and around the saltwater fishing capital of Venice, that is reality.

Travel to Venice, and you will find a town filled with fish camps. One of those doesn’t fit the bill and for a good reason. The place is Home Run Fishing Charters and Lodge, where world-class fishing is served with world-class service, first class lodging, Cajun hospitality and gourmet dining.

The most fertile fishing grounds in the U.S. are located here. The magic happens in the marshes and inshore waters where the mighty Mississippi River infuses the saltwater environment with nutrients. The sum of the whole is some of the best fishing for inshore species, and even freshwater largemouth, in the world.

If going offshore is thinking too far and wide for your fishing tastes, then taking an inshore adventure with the expert captains is the next best thing.

The fishing is laid back while exciting. The scenery is spectacular and like none other in the world. The Louisiana marshes are a haven for wildlife, from shore birds and avian species to reptiles and every kind of fish imaginable.

Speckled trout, or spotted seatrout, are plentiful here. From now until November is prime time to load your cooler and take home tasty fillets. Best of all, you can catch speckled trout using a variety of lures and tactics. Topwater lures, Carolina-rigged soft plastics, lead-head jigs and popping cork rigs all produce strikes.

Click here for more about the inshore trips available from Home Run Charters & Lodge.

Want to know more about Home Run Charters? Check out the website at homeruncharters.com. Find out more about the inshore fishing, including rates, by clicking here. To get updated fishing reports, conditions and just chat with someone at Home Run Charters, call (504) 982-8862.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com