Family Atmosphere Promoting Wellness at New Canaan Country School, March 8

Time: 8:30 am
Dr. Christopher M. Bogart, Executive Director of The Southfield Center for Development will speak March 8 at 8:30 a.m. to parents about creating a family atmosphere that promotes wellness in children. Dr. Bogart will cover compelling research about factors which create resilience and grit, as well as parenting styles that can develop confidence and healthy independence in children.
Location
New Canaan Country School
635 Frogtown Rd.
New Canaan, CT 06840
Contact: 2038315693
This event is open to the public and is suitable for adults. To attend, please register online: www.countryschool.net/wellness.