Family Atmosphere Promoting Wellness at New Canaan Country School, March 8

Date: March 08, 2017

Time: 8:30 am

Dr. Christopher M. Bogart, Executive Director of The Southfield Center for Development will speak March 8 at 8:30 a.m. to parents about creating a family atmosphere that promotes wellness in children. Dr. Bogart will cover compelling research about factors which create resilience and grit, as well as parenting styles that can develop confidence and healthy independence in children.

Location

New Canaan Country School

635 Frogtown Rd.

New Canaan, CT 06840

Contact: 2038315693

This event is open to the public and is suitable for adults. To attend, please register online: www.countryschool.net/wellness.