Date: February 12, 2017

Time: 1:00 pm

Show your love for our Audubon Greenwich family by joining us for a nature play date! Bring the whole family out to enjoy live animals, puppet show, indoor nature play, nature-themed Valentine crafts and more!

Admission: $3 per member, $6 per non-member.

All ages are welcome.

For more information or to RSVP, contact: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Rd

Greenwich, CT 06831

203-869-5272

http://greenwich.audubon.org/