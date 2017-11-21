Film Screening: Angst: Breaking The Stigma of Anxiety at Carmel Academy, November 27

By

Date: November 27, 2017

Time: 7:00 pm

When to Worry about your Child’s Worries?

Carmel Academy Presents a Two-Part Series About Anxiety In Children.

The series begins with a film screening of the documentary “Angst: Breaking the Stigma of Anxiety,” followed by a discussion led by Carmel Academy’s Director Of Guidance Dr. Jeff Kilstein on Monday, November 27 at 7 p.m.

The series will continue on Monday, December 11 at 7 p.m. with, “When to Worry about your Child’s Worries?” A presentation and Q&A with Dr. Regine Galanti.

Dr. Galanti, Ph.D., is an expert in anxiety in children and adolescents. She received her doctorate in clinical/school psychology from Hofstra University and is the founder of Long Island Behavioral Psychology in the Five Towns. Previously, she acted as the director of Center for Anxiety’s Brooklyn Office. Her clinical work specializes in the assessment and treatment of children and young adolescents using Behavior Therapy and Parent-Child Interaction Therapy.

Carmel Academy

270 Lake Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

(203) 863-9663

https://www.carmelacademy.com/