Finding Relaxation in the Most Remote Locations of All

by Amy Lignor

It is a fact that the largest travel locations are also beyond popular. Among the downsides of this fact is that when you’re looking for peace, quiet, and basically a chance to do nothing more than spend time with yourself and, perhaps, one other best friend, the most popular places don’t offer that. In other words, it is the most remote (sometimes most beautiful) spots out there that you want to visit. If so, here are just a few that are there for the taking:

Located north of the Antarctic Peninsula lies an island that may surprise you. It should, considering the name: Deception Island. With a protected interior port, the island is actually the partially submerged caldera of an active volcano. Oddly enough, even though that’s the case, it has provided nothing but peace – a safe harbor for sailors and otherwise. In addition, because of the geothermally-heated water, it is literally only one of the very few places in Antarctica where it’s warm enough to go swimming.

Another island that is great fun, as well as being remote, does have many travelers showing up to view a massive attraction. However, Easter Island in Chile, despite the giant moai monoliths, is incredibly remote and will provide you with solo quiet time. Protected by the organization UNESCO, you can camp as well as stargaze, hike and bike. You can also enjoy the caves on Easter Island that are truly too stunning to miss.

Speaking of stunning, in China you can visit a remote area called “Heavenly Lake.” Although where it sits, Urumqi, is a commercial hub, the actual locale is highly remote, located over 1,500 miles away from the nearest coastline. Oddly enough, this location also looks more like it should be in Switzerland atop the Alps and not in Asia. Snow-capped mountains are all around you and everything from horseback riding to hiking and relaxing beside the turquoise-colored lake is there to choose from. Talk about “heavenly.”

For those into spending their quiet time birdwatching or exploring a plethora of plant species, Lake Baikal, Russia, is a remote location to choose. Immense, this area is surrounded by mountains, wild rivers and forests; the lake, itself, is the world’s oldest (approximately 25m years) and deepest freshwater lake in existence – containing more water than all the Great Lakes combined. Because of this, visitors can view more than 2,000 species of plants and animals – 75% of which cannot be found anywhere else in the entire world.

If looking for a remote locale and lean towards having an affinity for Crocodile Dundee’s accent, head to Perth, Australia. You may shake your head at this suggestion, seeing as that with over two million citizens it seems to be as remote as New York City, itself. It is actually a fact, though, that Perth offers up some of the most quiet, peaceful locations available on the map. The most isolated city in Australia, it is located almost 4,000 km from the capital of Sydney by road, and is filled with pristine parks, the nearby bush, ocean beaches, and more.

Last, but not least, if wishing to stay (or travel to) America for your peace and quiet, Kauai is one of the most remote and coolest locations available to visit. It may even seem “remotely familiar” to you, considering this is the place that served as a backdrop in famous films, like “Jurassic Park.” New routes are being created all the time throughout the island. There is even now a trail that leads visitors through North America’s largest mahogany forest. You can include this with all the other unforgettable views, including the towering Na Pali Coast sea cliffs, cascading waterfalls, Waimea Canyon, and truly off-beaten treks that lead through the lush landscapes of this true Hawaiian beauty.

Enjoy the “remote” lifestyle while gaining the epitome of rest and relaxation.

