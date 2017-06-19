Firefly Night at Audubon Greenwich, June 29

By

Date: June 29, 2017

Time: 8:30 pm

Capture the magic of early summer by unleashing your inner child. Join us for a short indoor introduction to learn about these enchanting creatures before taking a walk through the meadow to catch a glimpse of their mesmerizing bioluminescence. Bring your own jar with hole-punched lid or borrow one of ours.

Fun Fact: The light emitted from these special beetles is nearly 100% efficient, making it among the most efficient light sources ever discovered. Scientists have studied them to decrease the amount of energy we use in lighting our homes.

All ages welcome.

$5 members, $8 non-members.

RSVP to Eli at 203-930-1349 or eschaffer@audubon.org.

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Rd

Greenwich, CT 06831

203-869-5272

http://greenwich.audubon.org/