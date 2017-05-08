By

Fishing for Black Sea Bass

By Craig Lamb

Abundant, easy to catch and an epicurean delight. That’s the black sea bass, a bottom species that is found throughout a wide range of depths and places along coastal areas.

From New England to Florida anglers enjoy fishing for sea bass from bays and tidal rivers, to great distances offshore. That spans a wide range of depths up to 200 feet and more.

Go fishing for sea bass and you need an offshore boat that can handle pounding waves, surging seas and offer safety and comfort for everyone on board. Add luxury to the mix, and you are aboard a Tidewater Boat.

Luxury appointments and the durability, toughness, and fishability required by serious saltwater anglers. Combining the comfort and style of a yacht into a boat designed for offshore fishing is a tall order. But the engineers and designers at Tidewater Boats did it all in the 320 CC Adventure.

From the premium upholstery to the highly refined seating and spacious storage, the Tidewater 320 CC delivers it all in style. The boat is loaded with high-end fishing features that meet the needs of any saltwater angler going miles offshore for a day of fishing. Back at port, the 320 CC turns into a masterpiece suitable for cruising the bays, canals, and inlets in style.

The 320 CC has a centerline of 32′ 2″ with a beam width of 10′ 4.” With a weight of 8,200 pounds, the 320 CC has a capacity of 2,200 pounds. Deadrise at the transom is 22 degrees and the boat drafts approximately 23 inches. With a recommended 700 horsepower the 320 CC is ideal for ultimate offshore four strokes. That, of course, is the 5.3L V8 F350C, the most reliable and powerful in its class.

Inside the 320 CC is an abundance of space. Aft cockpit depth is 27” with a midship depth of 37.” Bow depth is 37, ” and the 320 CC has a bridge clearance of 108.”

Fish for sea bass year round, and especially in winter when other species are less available. Along the Atlantic Coast, sea bass make their winter homes around wrecks and artificial reefs from 50- to 100-feet deep. The good news is that after making a chilly run to the prime depths and habitat, you can usually fill a cooler with this delightfully tasting fish.

Sea bass also gather in large schools during spring, summer, and fall to feed over reefs and wrecks. Finding a few means, many others are around. Catch one, and the others will be tricked into believing that a feeding frenzy is underway. Best of all, and based on their competitive nature when schooling, sea bass will bite a variety of offerings. Clams, squid strips and small baitfish make ideal baits.

Rig those to pre-tied high-low rigs or make your own. You do that by tying two dropper loops about two feet apart, and adding to each a 3/0 light wire bait hook. Tie the rig sinker loop at the top, about two feet below the bottom hook, and slide on a two- or three-ounce bank sinker.

Adjust rod, reel and line to the depth fished. Start light with spinning tackle and progress to stout casting rigs for the deeper fish.

Rigged up ad ready, turn on the fishfinder when approaching sea bass structure and look for evidence of the fish on the top and sides of the bottom. If present, drop down and hang on.

Visit Tidewater Boats.com Today!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com