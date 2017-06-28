By

Fishing for swordfish in Louisiana? You bet

by Craig Lamb

The Mississippi River delta and surrounding offshore waters are without a doubt some of the richest fishing waters in the world.

Venice, Louisiana, is the hub for reaching the richest saltwater game fish waters in the U.S. Yellowfin tuna. Snapper. Grouper. Wahoo. Dolphin. Marlin. And lately, there are swordfish.

If you want to experience the latest hot trend in Louisiana saltwater fishing, then book a guide trip with Home Run Charters in Venice.

“Swordfish have gotten really popular, and recently we’ve hooked up with lots of big fish,” said Captain John Pisa, who heads up the Gulf’s most experienced and knowledgeable saltwater guides and captains.

Swordfish is a migratory, pelagic species that most often are caught at night. Capt. Pisa has refined the tactics for catching them during the daytime, as well. Swordfish are predators and use their bill to swipe and disable prey before eating.

Hook up to one of these freight trains of the deep and hang on. The fight can go from a few minutes to hours. Top speeds for a swordfish is about 50-mph. Average weights are between 80 and 120 pounds. Some swordfish reach more than 500 pounds.

Home Run Charters clients are catching swordfish from 1,300 t0 1,700 feet deep. How they do that is rigging up a heavyweight bait rig and sending it to the bottom. That job is easier and more fun fighting big swordfish by using Hooker Electric reels.

You will ride and fish in luxury from 36’ Yellowfin 36 boats designed for smooth, dry rides in the blue water, and powered by a trio of fast, dependable 300-horsepower Yamaha outboards. What that means for you is a boat that skims across the water at 50 mph or more. You will be first to the best fishing, while arriving safely. You will fish from Shearwater and Skeeter boats for inshore trips.

At typical day begins at 6 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m. Offshore rates are $1,700 plus fuel costs for up to 6 anglers. Inshore rates are $800 for up to 3 people or another $50 for a fourth angler. Fuel, artificial and dead bait is included.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com