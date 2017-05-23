By

Five Proven Rigs for Dolphin

By Craig Lamb

Dolphin, sometimes called the mahi-mahi, are one of the tastiest, sporting game fish in the sea. This species is especially fun to catch during summer, when schools of dolphin congregate around drifting objects like grass, floating debris or offshore drilling platforms.

Hook up with one dolphin and others will follow your catch back to the boat. One or more larger fish might even blitz the bait with your fish on the line. The iridescent blue, green and yellow hues of the species make it even more prized by saltwater anglers. So do the acrobatic leaps of the fish when hooked.

Here are five proven rigs for summer success with dolphin.

Ready rig

This is just a catch phrase to explain the importance of always having a spinning rod and reel always at the ready. Dolphin can appear from nowhere around drifting grass, floating debris or other isolated habitats.

Spool up with 20-pound test line on a medium/heavy reel and rod combo. Use a weedless ballyhoo rig. Make it by running the hook point through the gill and out the throat of the ballyhoo. Insert the hook into the belly to make it weedless. You can also add a small skirt over the nose of the ballyhoo for additional strike appeal and to deflect weeds.

Keep the ballyhoo rig in a bucket of saltwater and be ready when the fish show up.

Real thing

You can also set a drift along a weed line using live bait. The rig is simple but effective. Just tie a 2/0 or 3/0 live bait hook to 20-pound line on a spinning reel. Pitch the lure to the edge of the weed line. The weightless and simple rig lets the bait swim enticingly into the weeds.

Go deep

If a school of dolphin suddenly disappears have ready a 3/4-ounce jigging spoon rigged to a casting outfit. The rig can be dropped vertically along the edge of the weed line and worked at various depths. Use a snapping action with your wrist to impart the action of a wounded bait fish.

Chunk of bait

When all else fails, you can rig a chunk of ballyhoo to a 6/0 live bait hook. Use a stout, heavy action rod and reel spooled with 50-pound test. Use a long leader, at least 20 feet, so you can snip off sections as the line becomes frayed without having to retie the entire rig. Add a few ounces of weight and complete the rig with a balloon. Allow it to drift along the edge of the weed line.

Chugging along

To fire up a school of dolphin, you can’t go wrong with a noisy topwater bait. Chugger-style plugs make a great choice for the splashing action imparted when the lure is worked across the surface.

Originl Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com