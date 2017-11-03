By

Florida’s Largest Carolina Skiff Dealer Set for World’s Biggest in-Water Show

By Craig Lamb

Dusky Sports Center is smack dab in the middle of Florida’s prime boating waters, and coincidentally near the world’s largest in-water boat show. The boating industry knows the event as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, set for Nov. 1-5, 2017.

Dusky Sports Center, also Florida’s largest dealer of Carolina Skiff, is located in Dania, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Dusky Sports Center will occupy a booth at the Broward County Convention Center.

Carolina Skiff will be well represented with eight models on display. Those are the 15 JV TH, 16 JVX CC, 18 JVX CC, 17 JV CC, 198 DLV, 21 Ultra Elite, 218 DLV and 238 DLV.

Dusky Sports Center is a full-service marine center with boats, motors and a 7,500-square-foot Ship’s Store with a full line of boating accessories. Fishing tackle and apparel occupy lots of store space, too, making the business a one-stop shop for everything marine. The business has operated for 30 years and over a decade as a dealer of Carolina Skiff.

Dusky is a Platinum Certified Evinrude dealer, and the dealership’s technicians are certified in servicing Evinrude, Suzuki, Yamaha and Mercury engines. The service department offers full service for any maintenance needs.

The Fort Lauderdale show, now in its 58th year, showcases an estimated $4 billion worth of sport fishing boats, yachts, center consoles, trawlers, sailboats, tenders, ski boats, dinghies, jet skis, and related marine products.

This show covers more than 3 million square feet of space, both on land and in the water. Show exhibits range from yacht designers and builders to exotic vehicles and brokerage yachts.

In addition to boats, exhibits include an exotic auto display, the latest innovations in equipment, personal submarines and a huge selection of the latest yacht and water toys. The show is open to the public.

Check out the entire line of Carolina Skiff models at carolinaskiff.com. You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Dusky Sports Center is located at 110 Bryan Rd., Dania Beach, Fla. Phone: (954) 920-7866. Find out more on the web at duskyonline.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com